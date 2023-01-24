ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WBOC

Man Arrested With Stolen Gun in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Troopers arrested a man after finding a stolen gun at a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 27 around 3:20 p.m. a trooper in Rodney Village noticed a car stopped in traffic on POW MIA Parkway had very dark window tinting but no valid tint waiver on file with the DMV.
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads

2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware leaders speak out on the death of Tyre Nichols

DOVER, Del. – Delaware leaders are speaking out following the release of the police bodycam footage showing the brutal arrest and beating that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over earlier this month for reckless driving in Memphis, Tennessee. An altercation occurred between him and...
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
abc27.com

York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
NEWARK, DE
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
a-z-animals.com

Delaware Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

While Delaware remains one of the smallest states in the United States, it goes big when it comes to pollen. Despite its low-lying elevation and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Delawareans still suffer big time during allergy season. But what is an average allergy season in Delaware like, and what plants cause an uptick in sneezing?
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Del. COVID call centers will cease Jan. 31st

The last day of January will also be the final day for COVID-19 call centers operated by the Delaware Division of Public Health. The Vaccine Center and COVID-19 Call Center have been getting fewer and fewer calls. The special phone numbers started up in 2020. Information about Coronavirus and vaccinations...
DELAWARE STATE
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Dozens of leases available for Delaware Bay shellfish grounds

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish and Wildlife recently announced that shellfish grounds in Delaware Bay are available for lease. According to a map provided by DNREC, there are more than 40 lease sites available in a 30,000-acre area of the bay stretching...
DELAWARE STATE

