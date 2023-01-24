Read full article on original website
WBOC
Man Arrested With Stolen Gun in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Troopers arrested a man after finding a stolen gun at a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 27 around 3:20 p.m. a trooper in Rodney Village noticed a car stopped in traffic on POW MIA Parkway had very dark window tinting but no valid tint waiver on file with the DMV.
WGMD Radio
2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads
2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
WMDT.com
Delaware leaders speak out on the death of Tyre Nichols
DOVER, Del. – Delaware leaders are speaking out following the release of the police bodycam footage showing the brutal arrest and beating that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over earlier this month for reckless driving in Memphis, Tennessee. An altercation occurred between him and...
NBC Philadelphia
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
abc27.com
York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
WUSA
Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Building Supply Companies
LAKEWOOD – A Manchester Township man has been arrested and charged with several burglaries committed at building supply companies in Lakewood, police said. After a two-month investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlin. According to Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, the burglaries happened from November to January. At each of...
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Deptford Township, N.J.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
a-z-animals.com
Delaware Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
While Delaware remains one of the smallest states in the United States, it goes big when it comes to pollen. Despite its low-lying elevation and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Delawareans still suffer big time during allergy season. But what is an average allergy season in Delaware like, and what plants cause an uptick in sneezing?
WDEL 1150AM
Del. COVID call centers will cease Jan. 31st
The last day of January will also be the final day for COVID-19 call centers operated by the Delaware Division of Public Health. The Vaccine Center and COVID-19 Call Center have been getting fewer and fewer calls. The special phone numbers started up in 2020. Information about Coronavirus and vaccinations...
wrnjradio.com
Woman,18, accused of stealing more than $3K worth of equipment from Centenary University Equestrian Center
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Maryland woman is facing several charges after being accused of stealing equipment from the Centenary University Equestrian Center, according to police. An 18-year-old woman from Frederick, Maryland, whose name was not released, was arrested on Jan. 20 following an investigation into a...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
WDEL 1150AM
St. Georges Bridge will close for repairs for 18 months starting in April
DelDOT and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District are warning drivers about an upcoming closure of the St. Georges Bridge. Officials said that crews will make major repairs to the bridge starting on April 4th. Starting next month, there will only be one bike lane available until the start of the project.
Cape Gazette
Dozens of leases available for Delaware Bay shellfish grounds
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish and Wildlife recently announced that shellfish grounds in Delaware Bay are available for lease. According to a map provided by DNREC, there are more than 40 lease sites available in a 30,000-acre area of the bay stretching...
