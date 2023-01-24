ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jiu Jitsu tournament at the Illinois State Fiargrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Fairground was home to a Jiu-Jitsu tournament. The tournament was family-friendly and open to the public. Nearly 350 competitors, both kids, and adults were able to compete. The competition started at 10:30 am in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds...
ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
Lincoln University changing sports conferences, adding baseball, soccer programs

Lincoln University announced they were changing sports conferences and adding three sports programs. During a press conference on Thursday, officials from the school and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) announced the switch. The school will be the 15th member of the GLVC and start regular season play in the...
0 Illinois counties at high level for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WICS) — Twenty counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 27, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by eight, compared to the previous week, with zero counties at a...
Illinois EPA announces lead service line inventory grant recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grants to 48 communities to assist in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act. The LSLI Grants, ranging from $20,000 - $50,000, will fund the creation of...
Illinois Jobs up in all 14 metro areas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Jobs increased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December according to preliminary data released on Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage...
Illinois paid off remaining unemployment insurance trust fund debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Wednesday that the state has officially repaid the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance (UI) Trust Fund debt. The payment was made possible after a historic agreement was reached between the state, and...
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication

LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
Police urge drivers to register emergency information

Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — As winter weather causes roads to be slick, Illinois State Police (ISP) are urging drivers to register their medical needs and family members as emergency contacts on the Secretary of State's Emergency Contact Database (ECD). ISP Master Sergeant Chris Watson shared how the recent snow...
