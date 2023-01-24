Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized
Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
WVNT-TV
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Issues Statement on Coaching Staff Changes
Significant changes are being made to the Dallas staff ahead of the 2023 season. View the original article to see embedded media. After a disappointing 19–12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday that ended the Cowboys’ playoff run, coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas front office elected to make significant changes to the coaching staff.
WVNT-TV
Greg McElroy Says Nick Saban Is Under Pressure Entering 2023
After a underwhelming 2022 campaign by Alabama standards, the Crimson Tide coach may be feeling the heat more than usual next fall. View the original article to see embedded media. Alabama failed to make the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019 this past season, which by Crimson...
WVNT-TV
Kelce Parents Share Why They Chose Eagles Game Over Chiefs
The brothers are both playing on championship Sunday for the first time. With the Eagles and Chiefs playing on Sunday, it will be the first time that both Kelce brothers are playing in championship games on the same day. As a result, the Kelce parents had to make a decision about which game to attend.
WVNT-TV
Sean Payton Shuts Down Report About How His Broncos Interview Went
The Super Bowl XLIV champion denied that his interaction with Denver went awry. Former Saints coach Sean Payton has had no shortage of options this offseason for a hypothetical return to coaching. The Fox analyst has been connected at times to jobs with the Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos and Texans. However,...
WVNT-TV
Mahomes’s Trainer Shares Incredible Meme About Ankle Recovery
The quarterback is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play on Sunday vs. Cincinnati despite suffering a sprained ankle last week, which shows his toughness and determination. The sixth-year quarterback has started to become known for his competitiveness and will that allows him to play through some injuries.
WVNT-TV
Old Photo of Joe Burrow in Chiefs Helmet is Going Viral
The quarterback’s father shared the childhood picture ahead of the second straight AFC championship game between the budding rivals. For the second year in a row, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will make their way to Kansas City with the hopes of taking down the Chiefs in the AFC championship game and advancing to the Super Bowl. If the third-year quarterback is able to get to the job done against Patrick Mahomes once again, it would only add to the remarkable start to his NFL career.
Comments / 0