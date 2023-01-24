Read full article on original website
Related
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut After WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. She was also part of the women’s Royal Rumble match and it sees Deville suffered a nasty cut as well.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador
The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
Jey Uso Posts 'I'm Out,' Captions Photo Of Himself And Roman Reigns With 'Run It Back'
Jey Uso has broken his silence. At WWE Royal Rumble, the Bloodline imploded with Sami Zayn hitting Roman Reigns with a chair after Roman attempted to berate Sami into hitting Kevin Owens with a chair when he didn't want to. Zayn hitting Roman with the chair left Jey Uso stunned while Jimmy Uso delivered a superkick to Sami. As Jimmy and Solo Sikoa attacked Sami, Jey left the ring and walked to the back.
Bray Wyatt Wins Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Dives Off Platform Onto LA Knight
Bray Wyatt decimated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble, but what happened after the match may be what people remember. Bray Wyatt dominated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, which turned out to be a No Disqualification Match with glow-in-the-dark lighting. This was Bray Wyatt's first broadcast match since WrestleMania 37 in 2021, and Wyatt would win the match with Sister Abigail, but after the match, fans would see more of Wyatt's demented universe.
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre has drawn his WWE Royal Rumble number and it's bad news for him
As seen in the video below, WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble match and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read what his entry number is but it's clear by the look on his face that he's not coming out late in the match. As McIntyre walked off, he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0