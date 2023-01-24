ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hstoday.us

DOT Providing $29.4 Million in ‘Quick Release’ Emergency Relief Funding to California

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced the immediate availability of $29.4 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief (ER) funds for use by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and four U.S. Federal land management agencies as a down payment on the repair work needed as a result of multiple storms and flooding events that damaged roads, bridges and highways in late December and January.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
santacruzlocal.org

How to apply for disaster aid in Santa Cruz County

The Pajaro River threatened some Watsonville homes this month while rain flooded others. (City of Watsonville) WATSONVILLE >> For some Santa Cruz County residents who were evacuated during January’s storms, floods and other storm damage have led to a maze of applications for federal and local aid. “The biggest...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Disaster relief center opens at Ramsay Park in wake of storms

WATSONVILLE—A Disaster Recovery Center is now operating at Ramsay Park to help residents impacted by recent storms and flooding in this area. The public can access information and resources needed for recovery, regardless of the type of damage suffered, location of impacted residence or business, insurance status, immigration status, or any other factor. The center, 1301 Main St., will be open daily from 9am to 7pm.
WATSONVILLE, CA
syvnews.com

Disaster recovery assistance center opening Saturday in Santa Maria

A Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center for northern Santa Barbara County is scheduled to open at noon Saturday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria to help those impacted by the January storms, a county spokesperson said. Another center is scheduled to open at the same time at Direct Relief...
SANTA MARIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Fresno Mission CEO says politics has crippled the fight against homelessness, ‘The California system is completely broken’

Later this year the City Center on Dakota is expected to partially open its services for homeless families. The CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission, Matthew Dildine joins Alexan Balekian in an exclusive look inside of the center and why he believes the California system in battling homelessness needs to completely bulldozed.
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.

Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

USDA Offers Disaster Assistance To California Producers Impacted By Floods

USDA is announcing technical and financial assistance is available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages. “Production...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar

Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering distributing California Climate Credits before April, when natural gas credits are typically issued, CPUC President Alice Reynolds recently said. Those payments...
CALIFORNIA STATE
esterobaynews.com

Search for Little Boy Swept Away Storm Takes Two Lives

Kyle Doan, 5, who has not been found since swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9. The Jan. 8-9 storm that caused widespread destruction from flooding, also claimed the lives of two and possibly a third person. Search and rescue crews have worked daily since the storm to find a...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April

LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy