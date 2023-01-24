Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Related
hstoday.us
DOT Providing $29.4 Million in ‘Quick Release’ Emergency Relief Funding to California
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced the immediate availability of $29.4 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief (ER) funds for use by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and four U.S. Federal land management agencies as a down payment on the repair work needed as a result of multiple storms and flooding events that damaged roads, bridges and highways in late December and January.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
santacruzlocal.org
How to apply for disaster aid in Santa Cruz County
The Pajaro River threatened some Watsonville homes this month while rain flooded others. (City of Watsonville) WATSONVILLE >> For some Santa Cruz County residents who were evacuated during January’s storms, floods and other storm damage have led to a maze of applications for federal and local aid. “The biggest...
pajaronian.com
Disaster relief center opens at Ramsay Park in wake of storms
WATSONVILLE—A Disaster Recovery Center is now operating at Ramsay Park to help residents impacted by recent storms and flooding in this area. The public can access information and resources needed for recovery, regardless of the type of damage suffered, location of impacted residence or business, insurance status, immigration status, or any other factor. The center, 1301 Main St., will be open daily from 9am to 7pm.
syvnews.com
Disaster recovery assistance center opening Saturday in Santa Maria
A Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center for northern Santa Barbara County is scheduled to open at noon Saturday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria to help those impacted by the January storms, a county spokesperson said. Another center is scheduled to open at the same time at Direct Relief...
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
Emergency rental assistance available for SLO County residents
County residents eligible for up to three months in past-due rent. – Catholic Charities Diocese Monterey has announced the availability of emergency rental assistance to individuals and families living in the County of San Luis Obispo. “Catholic Charities is determined to help those in financial need through our wrap-around programs...
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno Mission CEO says politics has crippled the fight against homelessness, ‘The California system is completely broken’
Later this year the City Center on Dakota is expected to partially open its services for homeless families. The CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission, Matthew Dildine joins Alexan Balekian in an exclusive look inside of the center and why he believes the California system in battling homelessness needs to completely bulldozed.
mymotherlode.com
Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.
Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
KMJ
USDA Offers Disaster Assistance To California Producers Impacted By Floods
USDA is announcing technical and financial assistance is available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages. “Production...
KGET 17
State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering distributing California Climate Credits before April, when natural gas credits are typically issued, CPUC President Alice Reynolds recently said. Those payments...
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients tomorrow
California residents can expect the final wave of direct payments worth up to $1,050 to start being paid to recipients beginning Monday.
esterobaynews.com
Search for Little Boy Swept Away Storm Takes Two Lives
Kyle Doan, 5, who has not been found since swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9. The Jan. 8-9 storm that caused widespread destruction from flooding, also claimed the lives of two and possibly a third person. Search and rescue crews have worked daily since the storm to find a...
spectrumnews1.com
Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April
LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
NBC Bay Area
3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
This Is California's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
& the year that it happened.
Heating bills on the rise due to increasing natural gas prices
Utility companies across California have a warning for customers: your bills will be noticeably high.
Flooding leaves SLO County homeless residents with nowhere to go: ‘I’m so distraught’
Helping local unhoused people recover from recent storms will be “akin to rebuilding a city after a major disaster,” one homeless services provider said.
Comments / 1