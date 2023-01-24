Read full article on original website
12news.com
DPS: 1 dead after crash on I-10 at Chandler Boulevard
PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash on I-10 early Saturday morning, DPS said. Details on the crash are limited at this time, but authorities said that the vehicle rolled in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Chandler Boulevard around 1:44 a.m.
4 vehicles hit Trooper vehicle, police remind drivers to 'slow down'
Nevada State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and be cautious around first responders as a trooper vehicle was hit by 4 vehicles that were speeding in winter conditions.
Recognize this man? Gila River police ask for help identifying remains
ARIZONA, USA — The Gila River Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose remains were found in an irrigation canal earlier this month. Police said the body was found on Jan. 12 at around 3 p.m. in the canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community near Laveen.
ABC 15 News
Plan ahead: I-10 will close in both directions this weekend
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation crews are working on a variety of projects all across the Valley, including one that will close both directions of the I-10 between US 60 & Loop 202 at different times this weekend. On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
AZFamily
Ice-covered roadways lead to multiple crashes on SR-87 south of Payson
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several crashes were reported in northern Arizona Tuesday morning due to icy roadways, including an accident involving multiple vehicles on State Route 87. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says SR-87 was closed due to crashes near mileposts 223 and 224. That’s about 25...
ABC 15 News
See Arizona from a different perspective by exploring Two AZ Train Towns
Experience Williams is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Trains helped settle the American West, bringing supplies to remote communities and transporting precious metals, cattle, and other resources from those communities to larger cities where they could be sold. They were essential to survival, and every city or town of any significance had train tracks running through it.
KTAR.com
Arizona cold case victim from 1971 identified with forensic genealogy
PHOENIX — A woman from a decadeslong cold case in Arizona has finally been identified, Mohave County authorities said Tuesday. Colleen Audrey Rice was identified through forensic genetic genealogy and with assistance from Othram Inc., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Winter storm set to hit Arizona
PHOENIX — Get ready for more rain and snow across Arizona!. Our next winter storm is moving in on Monday and Tuesday. With significant impacts to outdoor activities and travel across Arizona, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Early rainfall estimates show that the Valley could...
AZFamily
A slight warmup into the weekend with another storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s another chilly start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 30s this morning. Look for sunshine and lighter winds this afternoon, with a high of about 62 degrees in the Phoenix metro. We’ll be below average with our weekend temperatures, but slowly...
FINAL FORECAST: Rain and Snow to Move into Arizona Later Monday into Tuesday; Models Finalized Inside
A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.
ABC 15 News
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice weekend, another storm next week
PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up a bit over the weekend. We'll climb into the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday as the forecast stays sunny and dry across the Valley. By late Sunday night, our next winter storm will be approaching from the west. This...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive order to form 12-person prison oversight commission
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Wednesday establishing a commission overseeing the state’s prison system. The commission will be comprised of 12 members and is designed to ensure both prisoners and prison workers receive safe and humane treatment in Arizona’s correctional facilities.
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
Kari Lake's "bombshell" evidence immediately debunked: "These signatures are from 2020"
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to the media after voting on November 08, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (John Moore/Getty Images) Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake posted another allegation this week purporting to demonstrate fraud in the 2022 election that saw her lose to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Allegedly Withheld Evidence in Hamadeh Trial, AG Changes Election Unit
Amid allegations that Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs withheld evidence last year as secretary of state during an election trial regarding the state attorney general race, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes is shifting the focus of the AG’s election integrity unit to voter suppression. Former Arizona Assistant Attorney...
