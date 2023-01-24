ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Britain's youngest genius

Still only 4 years old, Teddy Hobbs could count to 100 before he turned 2. Now he can do it in seven languages. CBS News' Ian Lee has the story of the youngest Mensa member in Britain.

Related
CBS News

Wounded reporter recounts talking with dying colleague after Ukraine attack

Fox News Channel correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was badly injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said Thursday that he credits his dying colleague — as well as seeing a vision of his daughters — for motivating him to survive after the Russian bombing.Hall was hospitalized and two of his colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire in March 2022 in Kyiv.Hall told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that he and Zakrzewski talked to each other as they lay wounded, and that conversation helped give him strength to keep...
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Kate Middleton’s New Necklace Has a Hidden Meaning, and It Could Be a Subtle Message to Prince Harry According to Experts

Kate Middleton showed off a new piece of jewelry at a recent event for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League team. While hosting a reception for the athletes at Hampton Court Palace to celebrate their victory against France in the World Cup, the Princess of Wales looked elegant in a custom-made burgundy suit from French designer Roland Mouret. She accessorized with gold jewelry, which included a new gold and citrine necklace.
CBS News

Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison

London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
CBS News

Charles Blow on Tyre Nichols' death, and America's shame

Columnist Charles Blow of The New York Times offers his thoughts on the horrific beating of motorist Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, and its aftermath:How many Black death spectacles have we witnessed?How many times, and in how many ways, have we seen police officers taking Black life in this country?I've lost count.The sheer volume is depressing and desensitizing. The killing of Tyre Nichols now adds another sad and tragic data point to that long line of tragedies. The televised countdown to the release of the video that captured his demise further made sport of his death, and devalued...
netflixjunkie.com

Laugh With Princess! Kate Middleton Cracked Jokes During Her Windsor Meet for Some Giggles

Lately, the Royal debate is focused too much on what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said about Kate Middleton and how the Princess of Whales feels about it. The Princess of Whales has instead taken this moment of unabashed attention owing to the ‘baby brain’ statements made by Prince Harry to let the world know about another baby brain. Middleton’s passion for her project overpowered the political tussling that was carried outside Windsor Castle as she greeted the newly formed advisory council for Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Harry’s First Big Appearance Since Spare Will Be a Star-Studded Event

Prince Harry is set to make his first big public appearance since the release of his memoir, Spare, in which he exposes the ins and outs of his royal family. His outing will be to attend BetterUp's Uplift summit in San Francisco, taking place this March. There, he'll join actress Issa Rae, restaurateur and TV personality David Chang, runner Robin Arzón, author Adam Grant, and others to discuss "purpose, performance, and human transformation," BetterUp said in a statement.
HOLAUSA

Prince William teases the Princess of Wales during joint engagement

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Windsor Foodshare on Thursday. The royal couple got “hands on” during their visit to the organization, which provides short-term weekly help in the form of food parcels to individuals and families in the local area. RELATED: The...
