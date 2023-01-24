ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Binance processed nearly $350 million in bitcoin for Russian 'money laundering engine' Bitzlato, report says

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbqjT_0kPa3MTy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dh2Pd_0kPa3MTy00

Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Binance processed $346 million for the Bitzlato, the crypto exchange shut down by US authorities, Reuters reported.
  • The report reviewed blockchain data that showed Binance was the largest bitcoin handler and largest receiver of funds from Bitzlato.
  • Binance has been accused previously of processing crypto tied to illegal activity and having weak money-laundering controls.

Binance reportedly processed $346 million in bitcoin for the Hong Kong-based Bitzlato, the crypto exchange that was shut down by US authorities last week for allegedly being a Russian " money laundering engine ."

According to blockchain data compiled by Chainalysis, Binance processed over 20,000 bitcoin over 205,000 transactions for Bitzlato since 2018. That's an amount worth $345.8 million at the time the transactions took place, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement network previously noted that Binance was the largest bitcoin handler for the shuttered crypto exchange. Additionally, $175 million was directly transferred from Bitzlato to Binance, which also makes Binance the largest receiver of funds from Bitzlato, Reuters said. $90 million of those transfers were said to have occurred after August 2021, the month Binance implemented identity checks as part of its Anti-Money Laundering program.

The Justice Department and Treasury Department claimed that Bitzlato laundered over $700 million tied to illicit Russian finances, leading them to shut down the platform and arrest Bitzlato's founder, a Russian national that reportedly knew the criminal funds were linked to the platform.

The Treasury noted that two-thirds of Bitzlato's transactions with top counterparties were related to illegal activity . The Justice Department called the now-defunct crypto exchange a " China-based money laundering engine " involved in a "high-tech axis of cryptocrime," and doubled-down on its resolve to enforce regulation in the industry. Illicit crypto transactions reached an all-time-high in 2022 .

Reuters reported last year that Binance processed $10 billion tied to criminal activity or companies that were trying to evade US sanctions , and reportedly processed $780 million for Hydra , a Russian drug marketplace on the dark web. Binance has refuted the claims.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
msn.com

Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

100K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy