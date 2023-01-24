ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crusader Newspaper

Comments / 0

Related
M. L. French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
The Crusader Newspaper

WHO ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY?

The United States just celebrated the 94th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who lost his life in a fight for equality of the races and the brotherhood of man. Since he was cut down on April 4, 1968, Black people have made a lot of progress, but they [we] have also gone backward in some areas due to enemies of the community.
The Crusader Newspaper

PERSISTENCE IS POWER, BUT WHAT’S NEXT?

The United States is in a peculiar position. Recent elections were held for a new Speaker of the House of Representatives under the majority Republican control. Representative Nancy Pelosi formerly held the position when the Democrats were in the majority. Arguably, she has been said to be the best Speaker of the House of Representatives in a long while.
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy