Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
WHO ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY?
The United States just celebrated the 94th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who lost his life in a fight for equality of the races and the brotherhood of man. Since he was cut down on April 4, 1968, Black people have made a lot of progress, but they [we] have also gone backward in some areas due to enemies of the community.
Trailblazing Senator Collins retires after 20 years of service
Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of retiring Illinois Senator Jacqueline Y. Collins (D-16th), is hosting a reception for her following Sunday’s 10 a.m., January 15 worship service, which is dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 94th birthday. “Senator Collins’ commitment to economic, social and racial justice is unmatched...
Marjorie Taylor Greene keeps rising in Republican ranks despite ‘loony lies’
The extremist who has supported QAnon is firmly on her way to becoming a senior figure in the party as a key ally of the House speaker, Kevin McCarthy
PERSISTENCE IS POWER, BUT WHAT’S NEXT?
The United States is in a peculiar position. Recent elections were held for a new Speaker of the House of Representatives under the majority Republican control. Representative Nancy Pelosi formerly held the position when the Democrats were in the majority. Arguably, she has been said to be the best Speaker of the House of Representatives in a long while.
