Justin Jefferson recognized by Pro Football Writers of America

Minnesota Vikings fans know how great wide receiver Justin Jefferson is. After leading the NFL in receiving yards this past season, the awards and all-pro nods came pouring in for Jefferson. On Monday, Jefferson would add to that list of accolades as the Pro Football Writers of America named Jefferson to the All-NFL and All-NFC teams.

This is Jefferson’s second time being recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America. In 2020, he was named to the All-Rookie Team. Earlier this offseason, Jefferson was named to the Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and the NFL Players Association.

Jefferson finished the season with the most receptions (128) and yards (1809) in the NFL. This type of recognition will only continue to help Jefferson and his agent build a case to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. The Vikings and Jefferson can now negotiate an extension, which many expect will happen this offseason.