Albany, NY

Driver in California Tesla crash jailed for attempted murder

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
School bus crashes through home in New Jersey; driver arrested

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (WPIX) – A New Jersey man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence after crashing into a house in the town of West Caldwell on Friday morning, according to police. Anthony Stuckey, 37, was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
What is ‘thundersnow’? Weather phenomenon explained

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — Several Hoosiers reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling earlier this week during a winter storm. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties, though it was reported elsewhere. The NWS described the occurrence as “something unusual,”...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

