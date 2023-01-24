ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

2 hurt in East Arlington house fire, 2 more escape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a house fire Sunday morning in East Arlington. Crews responded to the house on Otterwood Court around 5 a.m. Additional crews were called to battle the flames. Four people were inside at the time of the fire....
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
🔒 Celebrate with us: Win Jax Image Awards tickets

It’s your chance to rub shoulders with some of the most outstanding members of our local African American communities and even some of the News4JAX team. We are honoring great achievements on Friday, Feb. 3 at the fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards. Five News4JAX Insiders can win a pair of tickets to join in the celebration for FREE.
Jacksonville sheriff calls beating of Tyre Nichols ‘reprehensible, inexcusable’ after video footage is released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement Saturday following the release of video footage showing multiple officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in early January. The video, released Friday, has since sparked various protests across the county in response to the 29-year-old being brutally...
1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Irongate Drive in the Chimney Lakes area off Argyle Forest Boulevard.
1 dead, 1 hurt in I-295 crash near Heckscher Dr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and a teenager is recovering from injuries following a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive with a passenger when the van they were in traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end. The van then hit a light pole before falling down the embankment of the Heckscher Drive exit.
