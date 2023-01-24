Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Advocacy groups join together at rally in response to released footage of Tyre Nichols
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Community Action Committee held a rally in front of the Duval County Courthouse to demand justice for Tyre Nichols and others who have been victims of police brutality in America. The rally was sparked after Memphis authorities released body camera and surveillance video showing five...
News4Jax.com
Annual ‘Homeless Veterans Stand Down’ puts focus on helping unhoused heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Army veteran Alfred Miller was all smiles Saturday as he was pampered with a haircut during the city’s annual “Homeless Veterans Stand Down” event. “It feels great! I cut it with some scissors a couple weeks ago, so this is special,” Miller said....
News4Jax.com
2 hurt in East Arlington house fire, 2 more escape
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a house fire Sunday morning in East Arlington. Crews responded to the house on Otterwood Court around 5 a.m. Additional crews were called to battle the flames. Four people were inside at the time of the fire....
News4Jax.com
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
News4Jax.com
JSO: Toddler drowns in family pool at home in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A toddler was found unresponsive in a family pool in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a news briefing. According to JSO, officers were called to a home on Noroad in response to a reported drowning. When they arrived,...
News4Jax.com
Woman wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly arrested in Montana
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A 52-year-old woman, wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly, was found Thursday in Missoula, Montana. Jacksonville Beach police said they began their investigation December 12. For about a year, the victim, a disabled 83-year-old man, was defrauded out of approximately $140,000. The...
News4Jax.com
🔒 Celebrate with us: Win Jax Image Awards tickets
It’s your chance to rub shoulders with some of the most outstanding members of our local African American communities and even some of the News4JAX team. We are honoring great achievements on Friday, Feb. 3 at the fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards. Five News4JAX Insiders can win a pair of tickets to join in the celebration for FREE.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff calls beating of Tyre Nichols ‘reprehensible, inexcusable’ after video footage is released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement Saturday following the release of video footage showing multiple officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in early January. The video, released Friday, has since sparked various protests across the county in response to the 29-year-old being brutally...
News4Jax.com
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
News4Jax.com
1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Irongate Drive in the Chimney Lakes area off Argyle Forest Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
3 arrested, facing charges in ‘execution-style’ murders of Baker County men, sheriff says
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden on Friday night announced charges against three people in the deadly shootings of two men that in August of 2022 he described as an “execution-style murder.”. David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found fatally shot on Aug....
News4Jax.com
Tips, investigative efforts lead to arrest in May 2022 murder, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Months after finding an unresponsive man in an apartment on Kings Park Drive off Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville, the Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Friday in the man’s murder. According to police, “numerous crime tips and leads” were reported by members of the...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds up to ‘Challenge’ to support Wolfson Children’s Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds showed up Saturday to 121 Financial Ballpark to run in this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge in support of the local hospital and its work to save and improve the lives of children. Parents whose children have ended up needing care at Wolfson for...
News4Jax.com
Woman fleeing hit-and-run killed in 2nd crash half a mile away: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Lane Avenue as she fled from an earlier hit-and-run on the same road. Lt. Nassim Mana with JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit said the woman was heading south on Lane Avenue...
News4Jax.com
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in I-295 crash near Heckscher Dr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and a teenager is recovering from injuries following a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive with a passenger when the van they were in traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end. The van then hit a light pole before falling down the embankment of the Heckscher Drive exit.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Rankings locked in as district tourneys approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 26 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. (1) Mandarin (16-0-1, Class 7A) Notable...
News4Jax.com
Woman recounts waking up in hospital, learning her mother, unborn twins didn’t survive street racing crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a year after a deadly crash that police say was the result of street racing, one of the survivors who was an innocent victim shared her story with News4JAX. The wreck on July 16, 2021, on Edgewood Avenue North near Glen Street changed Chastyne...
Comments / 0