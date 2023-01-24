HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been wanting to treat your tastebuds to some barbecue, Food Network suggests you take a trip down to Hatch, New Mexico. The network recently came out with its take on the “Best Barbecue Joint in Every State” and named Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue & Espresso the best in New Mexico. Teako […]

HATCH, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO