Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
Related
Broward New Times
James Beard Awards Announces 2023 Semifinalists, South Florida Represents!
The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2023, and South Florida has been recognized several times. Fourteen local chefs and establishments have been recognized for exemplary achievement in the culinary field in nine categories. Niven Patel, a past Beard semifinalist, was recognized this...
Taste of the Town: Rosa Sky Rooftop in downtown Miami celebrates women
MIAMI - It's a rooftop retreat on the 22nd floor of the AC & Element Hotel at Rosa Sky Rooftop in Downtown Miami.With stunning panoramic views above the Brickell City Center, day or night, there's a lot to see and then some."What is this here?" asked CBS4's Lisa Petrillo."This is our standing binoculars for the view," said veteran Miami Club owner and restaurateur Alan Roth. He teamed up with TRP Hospitality to create a cool cocktail bar that meets the global cuisine concept.Back n the 90s, Roth was one of the first to work the then-new South Beach nightlife scene...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
communitynewspapers.com
The Coral Gables Garden Club’s 2nd Annual Fashions and Florals Spring Luncheon
The Coral Gables Garden Club is hosting its 2nd annual Fashions and Florals Spring luncheon on March 10th at the beautiful Biltmore Hotel, featuring a fashion show of the Bohemian Chic clothing line from Johnny Was. “We are so excited to collaborate with Johnny Was, who appreciates our mission of community outreach through education and supports our environment and conservation projects.” says club President Susan Rodriguez.
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community
A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
tourcounsel.com
Midway Crossings | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Midway Crossings shopping center is one of the busiest in the city, which has a very good location, excellent offers and discounts in most of its stores in Hialeah, and restaurants with different gastronomic proposals. Stores where you can go shopping: Marshalls, Old Navy, Burlington, Mall de las Americas,...
TravelPulse
7 New Hotels Heating Up South Florida in 2023
South Florida’s hotel scene is always often changing, with new additions popping up frequently. From waterfront resorts to downtown high-rises, travelers to South Florida have lots of new properties to choose from that include amenities like rooftop pools and private patios with outdoor showers. Whether your next trip to South Florida is to West Palm, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami check out the latest hotel openings.
Miami New Times
Roads to Avoid During the 2023 Life Time Miami Marathon
The Miami Marathon is upon us. Starting at the crack of dawn on Sunday, more than 15,000 people from across the globe will flood the streets of Miami for the annual race, which begins at the Miami-Dade Arena (formerly known as the FTX Arena), runs across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, circles back downtown, and loops through Coconut Grove before heading north to the finish line at Bayfront Park.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
This Fully Furnished Oceanfront Condo on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row Just Listed for $18 Million
As far as Miami residential towers go, Turnberry Ocean Club on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row remains one of the city’s most illustrious buildings. And now you can call one of its incredible homes your own, thanks to this latest listing. Situated in Sunny Isles Beach, this residence recently hit the market for $18 million and comprises units 1401 and 1402. With double the space of the typical unit, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence spans 6,740 square feet and is being sold fully furnished as a turnkey residence. The space features contemporary furnishings in a neutral palette of gray, tan and white that allow...
porthole.com
CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 27, 2023
We are excited to share with you a fun, date-night adventure to plan for you and a loved one this Valentine’s Day!. This Valentine’s Day, Brightline, South Florida’s inter-city rail invites couples and guests to jump on the train and explore a new restaurant, bar, or experience outside of your backyard.
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
Miami New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
secretmiami.com
9 Miami Restaurants And Chefs Named 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
Miami’s food scene continues to be recognized as one of the best in the country! A total of nine local establishments and culinary talents have been named semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, the foundation announced yesterday. So, if you’re a passionate foodie looking for your next best...
TICKET ALERT: Eagles Tribute Band ‘Hotel California’ Comes to Coral Springs
The Original Eagles Tribute Band Hotel California will be in Coral Springs Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. “Take it easy” and buy your tickets before they are gone. The original Eagles tribute band, Hotel California, is coming to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Held on Saturday,...
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, Florida
IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 3,500-square-foot candy store at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida. The Dania Pointe store is the ninth IT’SUGAR candy store in South Florida and epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as, Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing endless playful entertainment for sugar enthusiasts of all ages.
tourcounsel.com
Miami International Mall | Shopping mall in Doral, Florida
Miami International Mall, is a bright, good-sized shopping center, which houses different stores of different brands, where you will find very good offers and unmissable discounts depending on the season. Additionally, you will have a food court and playgrounds for children. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister...
shorelocalnews.com
Remembering Jerry Blavat, the ‘Geator with the Heater’
“Greetings and salutations from the boss with the hot sauce, from the Geator with the heater” echoes Jerry Blavat. Standing on his bandstand looking out over the packed dance floor, Blavat sings and sways in time to the music, just like those who fill his club Memories in Margate to capacity.
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
Plane clips bus during emergency landing on Miami causeway
A small plane hit a bus while making an emergency landing along a Miami causeway on Saturday.
Comments / 0