Broward County, FL

Click10.com

Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West Mcnab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the cars in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 29, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Miami-Dade Administrative Judge Nushin Sayfie, Pompano Beach High School students Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix and Zoey Katz, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The full episode...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Nushin Sayfie

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Which accused criminals have to wait for their trials in jail and which get to be free during that process?. Generally, people think that depends on the crime, and flight risk of the suspect, and both are true. But “out on bond” also currently involves...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The state of the county address is a chance for mayors to tout accomplishments, frame plans, and stage some optics for public consumption. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava did that last week. Her address had a few surprises to talk about. The mayor joined This...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miramar woman celebrates 101st birthday with special parade

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The City of Miramar held a special parade on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of a beloved community member. Mrs. Ruby Campbell celebrated 101 years of life on Thursday and the City of Miramar decided they needed to ‘do it big’ for such an important milestone.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The blowback was fast and furious even before details of a new AP African American History course and the reason it was rejected became public. Florida state administrators see violations of new law in the curriculum while Black leaders give voice to fears of a whitewashing of history and culture.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center celebrates re-opening with Olympians

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The City of Fort Lauderdale celebrated the re-opening of its new aquatic center on Saturday and shared the moment with Olympians including Greg Louganis, Dara Torres and Sam Dorman. According to a news release, the event showcased “one of the world’s tallest dive towers, the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade PD: Third arrest made in illegal drag racing crackdown

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested a third man in connection with an operation cracking down on illegal drag races. According to authorities, Kevin Sander Tresilus, 22, of North Miami, used social media and “other electronic platforms” to promote numerous “takeover events” in Miami-Dade County and other counties in Florida.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Margate police searching for missing, endangered 76-year-old

MARGATE, Fla. – Police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered Margate woman. According to the Margate Police Department, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was last seen at 9 p.m. Friday at her residence. Dawkins is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Rescue crews respond to three-alarm fire in Miami Gardens apartment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rescue crews responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in Miami Gardens on Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews received a call of an apartment fire around 10:30 a.m. near the 39500 block of Northwest 177th Street. Authorities said firefighters encountered heavy fire throughout...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

