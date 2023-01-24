Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West Mcnab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the cars in...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 29, 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Miami-Dade Administrative Judge Nushin Sayfie, Pompano Beach High School students Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix and Zoey Katz, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The full episode...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Nushin Sayfie
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Which accused criminals have to wait for their trials in jail and which get to be free during that process?. Generally, people think that depends on the crime, and flight risk of the suspect, and both are true. But “out on bond” also currently involves...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The state of the county address is a chance for mayors to tout accomplishments, frame plans, and stage some optics for public consumption. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava did that last week. Her address had a few surprises to talk about. The mayor joined This...
Click10.com
Miramar woman celebrates 101st birthday with special parade
MIRAMAR, Fla. – The City of Miramar held a special parade on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of a beloved community member. Mrs. Ruby Campbell celebrated 101 years of life on Thursday and the City of Miramar decided they needed to ‘do it big’ for such an important milestone.
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Miami Beach building with crowbar
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly breaking into a building and then running from police. It happened Saturday at a building located at 600 15th Street in Miami Beach. According to police, 20-year-old Allan Mauricio Anariva-Avila was observed by a witness breaking...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The blowback was fast and furious even before details of a new AP African American History course and the reason it was rejected became public. Florida state administrators see violations of new law in the curriculum while Black leaders give voice to fears of a whitewashing of history and culture.
Click10.com
Dozens of residents displaced after fire impacts 75 units of Miami Gardens apartment coimplex
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A large fire at an apartment complex in Miami Gardens has forced dozens of residents to relocate. In total, 75 units inside the building were affected. The flames sparked on Saturday morning and black smoke could be seen for miles. The roof of the building...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center celebrates re-opening with Olympians
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The City of Fort Lauderdale celebrated the re-opening of its new aquatic center on Saturday and shared the moment with Olympians including Greg Louganis, Dara Torres and Sam Dorman. According to a news release, the event showcased “one of the world’s tallest dive towers, the...
Click10.com
Woman accused of biting officer, fighting patrons outside bar in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after trying to fight numerous patrons outside of a sports bar in North Miami Beach and biting an officer, authorities said. Maketha Battle, 36, of Miami Gardens, is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with violence and...
Click10.com
Pacifica Senior Living residents in Sunrise struggle without kitchen amid rat infestation
SUNRISE, Fla. – Loved ones with relatives at Pacifica Senior Living in Sunrise were outraged when they learned that a rodent infestation forced state officials to shut down the facility’s kitchen. Efforts to get rid of the rodent issue were ongoing for about six weeks, but residents weren’t...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade PD: Third arrest made in illegal drag racing crackdown
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested a third man in connection with an operation cracking down on illegal drag races. According to authorities, Kevin Sander Tresilus, 22, of North Miami, used social media and “other electronic platforms” to promote numerous “takeover events” in Miami-Dade County and other counties in Florida.
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
Click10.com
Margate police searching for missing, endangered 76-year-old
MARGATE, Fla. – Police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered Margate woman. According to the Margate Police Department, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was last seen at 9 p.m. Friday at her residence. Dawkins is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She...
Click10.com
‘I don’t wanna go now’: Elderly cancer patient combats broken elevator in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Life has been difficult enough for 61-year-old Shauna Gibson. She has been dealing with two stage 4 cancers and the debilitating pain that comes with them. Gibson is unable to walk and has to go up three flights of stairs, every day. She says the elevator...
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
Click10.com
New Fort Lauderdale fire station dealing with ongoing mold issues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s Fire Station 54 was completed in Sept. 2018 at a price of $5.9 million. Firefighters moved in months later in Feb. 2019, but found themselves dealing with an issue. “I got hold of the fire department and they told me there was...
Click10.com
Rescue crews respond to three-alarm fire in Miami Gardens apartment
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rescue crews responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in Miami Gardens on Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews received a call of an apartment fire around 10:30 a.m. near the 39500 block of Northwest 177th Street. Authorities said firefighters encountered heavy fire throughout...
Click10.com
Body of man found inside concrete cylinder block at construction site near Haulover Marina
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found inside of a concrete cylinder block on Friday. The body was discovered in the morning at a construction site off Collins Avenue, near Haulover Marina. The man appeared to be...
Comments / 0