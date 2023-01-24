Read full article on original website
MCLA To Host Clowning Workshop
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Arts & Culture will offer a workshop on contemporary improv and clowning techniques with instructor David Lane. This workshop is open to anyone ages 17 and up. The series starts on Saturday, Feb. 4, and will run each Saturday throughout the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MCLA Art Lab.
Upcoming Nursing Accreditation Review Visit at BCC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) has announced that it will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associates Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The community is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about...
Adams COA, Town Seek Funds for Memorial Building Bathrooms
ADAMS, Mass. — The Council on Aging is still waiting to transition its programming from the Visitor Center to the Memorial Building and is looking to the Community Development Department for help. The COA has been waiting for additional bathroom facilities to be completed for the facility, but the...
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
Housatonic River Receives Wild and Scenic Designation
NEW MILFORD, Conn. — The Housatonic River Commission announced the federal designation of the Housatonic River as a Wild & Scenic River for the 41 miles of the river from the Massachusetts border to the Boardman Bridge in New Milford. "This federal Wild & Scenic designation of the Housatonic...
Williams College: Imani Perry 'South to America'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Imani Perry will speak at the Claiming Williams 2023 evening keynote event on Feb. 2 at 7:30 pm. There will be a pre-seating for the campus at 6:45pm. Williams College students should bring thier Williams ID. Doors open to the public at 7pm. This event will...
Clark Art Screens Experimental Animation Short Films
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Feb. 2 at 7 pm, the Clark Art Institute screens a selection of short films covering experimental animation from the 1960s and '70s in its auditorium. The showing is the third event in the Clark's Film and Drawing series, inspired by the exhibition, "Promenades on...
Pittsfield's Kalinowsky Seeks Voters' Input on North Street Traffic Confirguration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky wants to query residents on the downtown's reconfiguration using the 2023 ballot. The City Council on Tuesday supported her petition to place a question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to return North Street to four lanes of traffic with turn lanes.
MassDOT Advisory: West Stock Bridge Gaurdrail and Bridge Repair
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) reported that it will be conducting guardrail and bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, West Stockbridge, Montgomery, and Russell. The work will be conducted at different times and locations in the day and evening on...
Berkshire Residents Take Stand Against Police Brutality
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Protesters on Sunday condemned continued police brutality following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. in early January. Five Memphis officers have been charged in his death, which came three days after he was brutally battered during a traffic stop. The video of the incident released Friday by Memphis authorities was so disturbing that warnings were issued ahead of time.
Doyle, Mounties Top Franklin Tech
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Chase Doyle scored 28 points Friday to lead the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to a 77-47 win over Franklin Tech. Doyle scored 14 points in the first quarter, when the Mounties jumped out to a 32-3 lead. Elias Robinson and Seamus Barnes each scored 10...
McCann Tech Grinds Out Narrow Road Win
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Jacob Howland scored 17 points Friday, and the McCann Tech boys basketball team ground out a 56-53 win over Hampden Charter East. Howland converted 5-of-8 free throws and scored eight points in the fourth quarter, when the Hornets outscored their hosts, 19-15, to pull out the victory.
Taconic Dominant in Battle for First Place
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ceasar Santos brought down the house with a miracle 3-point field goal to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half on Friday night. But the really big number was the three field goals total that West Springfield made in the first 16 minutes.
Russell 3-Pointer Lifts Drury Past Mount Greylock
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Drury's Alyssa Russell hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds Friday night, giving the team its sixth victory of the season with a 53-50 win over the Mount Greylock Mounties. Russell was the game's leading scorer, with 21 points and three made 3-pointers. Brooke...
McElroy Leads Monument Past South Hadley
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Griffin McElroy scored 13 points Friday to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a back-and-forth win over South Hadley. “We jumped out to an 11-2 lead with 4:30 to go in the first quarter, but both team's offenses sputtered and it was 11-4 at the end of the quarter,” Monument Mountain coach Randy Koldys said. “We then upped the lead to 25-10 but the Tigers closed the lead to 27-20 at the half.”
