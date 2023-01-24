Flathead Valley Community College Theatre presents “Lucky Me,” a whimsical comedy by Robert Caisley about love, aging, bad luck and airport security. Sara's having a bad week… really bad. The light bulbs in her apartment keep burning out, there's a leak in the roof, the aquarium is full of dead fish and the cat's gone AWOL. On top of all of that, her father, who chased off her last beau, is suspicious of Tom, their new neighbor, a TSA agent who just brought Sara home from the emergency room on New Year's Eve with a fractured fifth metatarsal.

