ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fvcc.edu

Wachholz College Center Hosts Musical Performances and Speakers in Upcoming Events

The Wachholz College Center on the campus of the Flathead Valley Community College has four events coming up in the next two weeks. National Geographic Live with wildlife filmmaker Bob Poole will speak on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., while the New York Philharmonic String Quartet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., and the WCC Speaker Series features Anne Lamott on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and International Guitar Night is set for Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Crash blocks Highway 2 west of Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 2 west of Kalispell at mile marker 106. Montana's road report website says both lanes are blocked. Montana Highway Patrol's incident site shows a fatal crash in the same area just before 9 p.m. Friday. No...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers

The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
KALISPELL, MT
fvcc.edu

FVCC Theatre Presents Whimsical Comedy

Flathead Valley Community College Theatre presents “Lucky Me,” a whimsical comedy by Robert Caisley about love, aging, bad luck and airport security. Sara's having a bad week… really bad. The light bulbs in her apartment keep burning out, there's a leak in the roof, the aquarium is full of dead fish and the cat's gone AWOL. On top of all of that, her father, who chased off her last beau, is suspicious of Tom, their new neighbor, a TSA agent who just brought Sara home from the emergency room on New Year's Eve with a fractured fifth metatarsal.
montanarightnow.com

Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Man Charged with Deliberate Homicide in Whitefish

The Whitefish Police Department on Jan. 24 responded to a homicide at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments at 6400 Highway 93 South in Whitefish. At approximately 1:30 a.m., the police department received multiple 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at the site. Responding officers located an adult male, who they determined was deceased as a result of the gunshot wound. Officers identified 32-year-old Steven Justin Hedrick as the shooter. Hedrick was detained, questioned and transported to the Flathead County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on deliberate homicide charges.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty

A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy