Flathead Lake Brewing Company working to reopen after 'unforeseen disaster'
One of the Flathead’s most iconic breweries has been closed for close to two months after a suppression pipe burst over the main kitchen.
fvcc.edu
Wachholz College Center Hosts Musical Performances and Speakers in Upcoming Events
The Wachholz College Center on the campus of the Flathead Valley Community College has four events coming up in the next two weeks. National Geographic Live with wildlife filmmaker Bob Poole will speak on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., while the New York Philharmonic String Quartet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., and the WCC Speaker Series features Anne Lamott on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and International Guitar Night is set for Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Highway 2 west of Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 2 west of Kalispell at mile marker 106. Montana's road report website says both lanes are blocked. Montana Highway Patrol's incident site shows a fatal crash in the same area just before 9 p.m. Friday. No...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
fvcc.edu
FVCC Theatre Presents Whimsical Comedy
Flathead Valley Community College Theatre presents “Lucky Me,” a whimsical comedy by Robert Caisley about love, aging, bad luck and airport security. Sara's having a bad week… really bad. The light bulbs in her apartment keep burning out, there's a leak in the roof, the aquarium is full of dead fish and the cat's gone AWOL. On top of all of that, her father, who chased off her last beau, is suspicious of Tom, their new neighbor, a TSA agent who just brought Sara home from the emergency room on New Year's Eve with a fractured fifth metatarsal.
montanarightnow.com
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
Semi crash closes US Highway 2 near Hungry Horse
Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck accident that is blocking US Highway 2 near Hungry Horse.
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged with Deliberate Homicide in Whitefish
The Whitefish Police Department on Jan. 24 responded to a homicide at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments at 6400 Highway 93 South in Whitefish. At approximately 1:30 a.m., the police department received multiple 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at the site. Responding officers located an adult male, who they determined was deceased as a result of the gunshot wound. Officers identified 32-year-old Steven Justin Hedrick as the shooter. Hedrick was detained, questioned and transported to the Flathead County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on deliberate homicide charges.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
