DEC inks start date for lifeguard qualifiers

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Monday announced that its free lifeguard qualifying procedures begin Saturday, February 4. Those 15 and older interested in lifeguarding positions at DEC facilities this summer are eligible to register.

The qualifying procedure consists of two parts: a Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills component and a water skills evaluation. Candidates may attend the qualifying location most convenient to them and the results will be forwarded to their preferred work location.

Seasonal lifeguard positions are available at DEC campgrounds throughout the Adirondack and Catskill parks. The current hourly starting rate for New York lifeguards is $20 an hour, and most DEC facilities offer free housing or site accommodations.

At the time of employment, all DEC lifeguards must:

— Be at least 15 years old.

— Possess a valid certification in Waterfront Skills, Lifeguarding, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer or equivalent.

— Have successfully completed the New York State lifeguard qualifying procedure

— Submitted a current New York State DEC medical form stating the candidate’s physical ability to perform lifeguard duties.

— Meet the vision requirement of 20/70 uncorrected in both eyes and be correctable to the 20/40 standard.

— Have completed a personal interview with DEC and attended a state lifeguard orientation.

In the Capital Region, lifeguard qualifiers will be held in Gloversville, Queensbury, Arkville, and Port Henry. A full list of qualifying dates and locations can be found below.

Saturday, February 4 9 a.m. Franklin Academy 42 Huskie Lane Malone
Friday, February 24 4:30 p.m. Gloversville Middle School 234 Lincoln Street Gloversville
Saturday, February 25 9 a.m. Queensbury Elementary School 431 Aviation Road Queensbury
Friday, March 3 4 p.m. Catskill Recreation Center 651 County Hwy 38 Arkville
Monday, April 10 9 a.m. Gloversville Middle School 234 Lincoln Street Gloversville
Friday, April 14 4:30 p.m. Gloversville Middle School 234 Lincoln Street Gloversville
Saturday, April 29 9 a.m. Moriah Central School 39 Viking Lane Port Henry
Friday, May 26 4 p.m. Catskill Recreation Center 651 County Hwy 38 Arkville
Saturday, June 3 9 a.m. Gloversville Middle School 234 Lincoln Street Gloversville
Saturday, June 24 9 a.m. Moriah Central School 39 Viking Lane Port Henry

Qualifying procedures will begin on time and late arrivals will not be accepted, DEC said. Candidates must bring photo identification, current certifications, and their own CPR mask and one-way valve. DEC reserves the right to cancel.

