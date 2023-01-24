ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings projected to get one compensatory pick in 2023 NFL draft

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings currently have four picks in the 2023 NFL draft — one each in the first, third, fourth and fifth rounds. They are also projected to receive a compensatory draft pick.

Over The Cap compensatory pick expert Nick Korte has the Vikings projected to receive a fifth-round pick for the loss of tight end Tyler Conklin to the New York Jets in free agency last offseaon.

They were initially slated to get a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick, but the bonus structure for cornerback Chandon Sullivan might have knocked them out from getting that second compensatory selection for losing safety Xavier Woods to the Carolina Panthers.

With the Vikings having such limited draft capital to begin with, missing out on an extra compensatory selection is an unfortunate loss. Announced in March, the compensatory selections will be distributed to teams based on how many unrestricted free agents they lose.

It is worth noting that this list is a projection, but Korte is very plugged in and usually is spot-on with his projections.

