Lauren Ash & More Stars To Recur In Disney Channel Series ‘Kiff’: Exclusive Theme Song Reveal

Major names have joined the recurring cast of Kiff, the new Disney Channel animated series premiering on March 10 at 8 p.m. and March 15 on Disney+. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the recurring voice cast includes Lauren Ash, James Monroe Iglehart, Rhys Darby, Kate Flannery, and Eugene Cordero.

The key art of the Disney Channel series ‘Kiff.’ (Disney Channel)

James and Lauren will voice Kiff’s parents, Martin and Beryl. Deedee Magno Hall will voice Kiff’s teacher, Miss Deer Teacher. Other recurring cast members include Eugene as Kiff’s neighbor, The Pone, and the school secretary, Secretary Prince; Josh Johnson as Barry’s brother, Harry Buns; Eric Bauza as TV producer Roy Fox and Kiff’s classmate Reggie; and Vella Lovell as Kiff’s classmate Candle Fox.

The recurring cast doesn’t stop there. The voice cast also features Steve Little as the town city manager, Glarbin Gloobin; Kent Osborne as the school janitor, Sweepy Steve; Gary Anthony Williams as artist manager Flam Bingo; Mary Mack as Kiff’s classmate Renee; Rhys as a troll living under a bridge, Trollie; Tom Kenny as Kiff’s classmates Trevor, Gareth, and Darryn; Katie Crown as town barista, Pawva; Kate as laundromat owner and Helen’s sister, Agnes; Nichole Sakura as Barry’s sister, Terri Buns; and Rachel House as Barry’s mom, Mary Buns.

The Kiff theme song, which you can watch and listen to above, is a fun and energetic bop. The video takes you through Kiff’s world and the characters she’s going to encounter along the way.

Lauren Ash is part of the recurring cast of ‘Kiff.’ (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Orange is the New Black alum Kimiko Glenn stars in the titular role of Kiff, whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through their city alongside Barry, voiced by H Michael Croner. Kiff was created and executive produced by Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal.

Inspired by the people and places Lucy and Nic experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song. In addition to their creative roles, Heavens and Smal also voice characters in the series: Heavens as Kiff‘s drama teacher, Helen, and Smal as the principal of Table Town School, Principal Secretary. Kiff looks like another animated hit for Disney Channel!