ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Lauren Ash & More Stars To Recur In Disney Channel Series ‘Kiff’: Exclusive Theme Song Reveal

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

Major names have joined the recurring cast of Kiff, the new Disney Channel animated series premiering on March 10 at 8 p.m. and March 15 on Disney+. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the recurring voice cast includes Lauren Ash, James Monroe Iglehart, Rhys Darby, Kate Flannery, and Eugene Cordero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TTD7_0kPZy2PO00
The key art of the Disney Channel series ‘Kiff.’ (Disney Channel)

James and Lauren will voice Kiff’s parents, Martin and Beryl. Deedee Magno Hall will voice Kiff’s teacher, Miss Deer Teacher. Other recurring cast members include Eugene as Kiff’s neighbor, The Pone, and the school secretary, Secretary Prince; Josh Johnson as Barry’s brother, Harry Buns; Eric Bauza as TV producer Roy Fox and Kiff’s classmate Reggie; and Vella Lovell as Kiff’s classmate Candle Fox.

The recurring cast doesn’t stop there. The voice cast also features Steve Little as the town city manager, Glarbin Gloobin; Kent Osborne as the school janitor, Sweepy Steve; Gary Anthony Williams as artist manager Flam Bingo; Mary Mack as Kiff’s classmate Renee; Rhys as a troll living under a bridge, Trollie; Tom Kenny as Kiff’s classmates Trevor, Gareth, and Darryn; Katie Crown as town barista, Pawva; Kate as laundromat owner and Helen’s sister, Agnes; Nichole Sakura as Barry’s sister, Terri Buns; and Rachel House as Barry’s mom, Mary Buns.

The Kiff theme song, which you can watch and listen to above, is a fun and energetic bop. The video takes you through Kiff’s world and the characters she’s going to encounter along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C96n2_0kPZy2PO00
Lauren Ash is part of the recurring cast of ‘Kiff.’ (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Orange is the New Black alum Kimiko Glenn stars in the titular role of Kiff, whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through their city alongside Barry, voiced by H Michael Croner. Kiff was created and executive produced by Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal.

Inspired by the people and places Lucy and Nic experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song. In addition to their creative roles, Heavens and Smal also voice characters in the series: Heavens as Kiff‘s drama teacher, Helen, and Smal as the principal of Table Town School, Principal Secretary. Kiff looks like another animated hit for Disney Channel!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
HollywoodLife

‘The Traitors’ Rachel Reilly Breaks Down Her ‘Emotional’ Exit & ‘One-Sided’ Feud With Kate Chastain (Exclusive)

Never doubt Rachel Reilly on a reality competition show. The 38-year-old reality star put up a good fight on The Traitors, by working with the other “Faithfuls” to eliminate fellow Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore who was one of the “Traitors”. But Rachel was eliminated Episode 8 when another “Traitor”, Cirie Fields, turned on her. Rachel spoke to HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview and admitted that she “had no idea” that Cirie — the eventual winner of the show — was a “Traitor” all along.
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Challenges Lisa Marie’s Trust After Getting Replaced By Riley Keough

Amid grieving her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically died on Jan. 12, Priscilla Presley, 77, is reportedly claiming “fraud” regarding the late singer’s trust, as reported by The New York Post, on Jan. 27. In the documents obtained by the outlet, the former wife of Elvis Presley, reportedly discovered an amendment in the trust that would “eliminate” both her and Lisa’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees. The NY Post also reported that Priscilla has asked a judge “to declare the allegedly fraudulent amendment invalid” along with listing, “multiple reasons why it could be a fraud.” HollywoodLife has contacted Presley’s reps for comment.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Diddy Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Daughter Love, 3 Months

Diddy proved he is one proud pop as he shared more sweet snaps of his baby girl Love Sean Combs. The mega music producer took to his Instagram on Saturday, January 28 to show off the tiny tot, whom he welcomed in October with Dana Tran. In the photos captioned “I’m BIG LOVE, She’s BABY LOVE,” the girl can be seen smiling while sitting on her mom’s lap, looking like she’s ready to take on the world!
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth & GF Gabriella Brooks Smile In Beverly Hills As His Ex Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Flowers’ Charts

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked like a couple of teenagers in love when they were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. The Hunger Games alum, 33, treated the model, 26, to some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive on Saturday, January 28 and the pair could not stop smiling and laughing during the fun day out. Rocking a black denim jacket, matching pants and some shades, Liam cut a cool figure as Gabriella stunned in a black mini skirt, grey tank top and leather jacket.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

George Clooney Reminds Fans He Had Bell’s Palsy As A Teen As Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Star’s HS Photo

George Clooney pointed out that he was suffering from Bell’s palsy during one of his high school yearbook photos as he joined Jimmy Kimmel for an episode of his talk show on Thursday, January 27. Jimmy showed off a bunch of photos of the actor, 61, from his youth, and George shared some commentary about each one, which were all taken years before he was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People.
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Admits She’s Never Watched ‘Laguna Beach’ Despite ‘Come Clean’ Being The Theme Song

Despite performing the theme song for the reality TV series, Hilary Duff confesses she has never even seen Laguna Beach. But there’s a good reason for that. “I I I…I just didn’t…I didn’t watch!” she told Andy Cohen during the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The Lizzie McGuire star, 35, seemed as surprised as everyone else as she made the admission after Andy asked her if she was a “big fan” of the series.
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee, 38, Reveals Whether She Wants Another Baby With David Foster, 73

Katharine McPhee, 38, confirmed she wants more kids with her husband David Foster, 73 — who is 34 years her senior. “I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” the American Idol alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, January 27. “We’re not, like, in any crazy rush, but, um, I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it,” she said to host Jennifer Hudson.
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos

Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nadia Ferreira Sparkles In Gorgeous Floral Appliqué Wedding Gown In 1st Marc Anthony Wedding Photos

Nadia Ferreira looked like a fairy tale princess in the first photos of her wedding dress from her lavish marriage ceremony to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe Paraguay, 23, dazzled in the gorgeous floral lace gown by Galia Lahav as she said “I do” on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. While he didn’t steal the spotlight from his beautiful bride, the Grammy-winning singer, 54, came close to it in his Christian Dior suit!
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos

Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
288K+
Followers
26K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy