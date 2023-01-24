ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Alabama Human Trafficking Summit brings awareness to modern-day slavery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — During the 9th annual Human Trafficking Summit, advocates are bringing awareness to the crime and sharing ways to support victims. A truck parked outside the Renaissance Hotel where the Summit was held is one of the ways the organization “Truckers Against Trafficking” is calling attention to what they say is modern slavery.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera

(NewsNation) — A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on a park ranger’s observational camera. The apparent photo shoot took place on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres.
COLORADO STATE
wdhn.com

What is ‘thundersnow’? Weather phenomenon explained

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — Several Hoosiers reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling earlier this week during a winter storm. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties, though it was reported elsewhere. The NWS described the occurrence as “something unusual,”...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy