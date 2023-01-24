ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

$15,000 reward offered for information in year-old murder in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers will be handing out fliers on Saturday, trying to get attention for a year-old murder. Mario Heath, 37, was shot and killed on Jan. 26, 2022 near Kedzie and Roosevelt in the North Lawndale neighborhood.He was standing outside a stopped van when someone shot at him. Cook County Crime Stoppers plans to pass out fliers with his picture in the area on Saturday, offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the killer.  
Cook County Sees 17% Spike In Overdose Deaths Tied to Veterinary Drug Xylazine. Harm Reduction Groups Say Its Presence Is Spreading.

Alongside fentanyl, fatal overdose cases involving a veterinary drug almost unheard of in the area five years ago have quietly ballooned. Data from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office shows 146 opioid-related deaths last year where xylazine was listed as a primary cause, marking a 16.8% increase from 2021. The current numbers are preliminary and will likely increase as there are 564 pending toxicology tests from last year as of Tuesday.
Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day

Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
Chicago cops looking for man who punched, kicked women near the Magnificent Mile

Chicago police are trying to locate a man who has punched and kicked women as they walked near the Magnificent Mile this month. One of the incidents was captured on video. Police said the man in these images punched a 50-year-old woman in the jaw as she crossed the street in the first block of East Ontario around 1:45 p.m. on January 5.
Months after a school bus damaged her car, Chicago woman left with $800 in repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) – A school bus coming to pick up Chicago Public School kids hit some cars. The driver didn't stop, and instead continued on his route.The owner of one of the cars hit is not only angry, she was left with paying the damage. She is worried for the safety of others.CBS 2's Sara Machi had the story.Lilian Beal said she was inside Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary School for a conference on Sept. 8 when people ran inside talking about a bus that had hit some cars. They told her as the bus was heading to the school, the...
Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

