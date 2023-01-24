Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - When suburban police officers arrived in late November at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, a crowd gathered as Rona Rozo grabbed onto a van trying to hitch a ride. Rozo, 30, was transported for a mental health evaluation, but two days later she was found...
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
$15,000 reward offered for information in year-old murder in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers will be handing out fliers on Saturday, trying to get attention for a year-old murder. Mario Heath, 37, was shot and killed on Jan. 26, 2022 near Kedzie and Roosevelt in the North Lawndale neighborhood.He was standing outside a stopped van when someone shot at him. Cook County Crime Stoppers plans to pass out fliers with his picture in the area on Saturday, offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the killer.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Cook County Sees 17% Spike In Overdose Deaths Tied to Veterinary Drug Xylazine. Harm Reduction Groups Say Its Presence Is Spreading.
Alongside fentanyl, fatal overdose cases involving a veterinary drug almost unheard of in the area five years ago have quietly ballooned. Data from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office shows 146 opioid-related deaths last year where xylazine was listed as a primary cause, marking a 16.8% increase from 2021. The current numbers are preliminary and will likely increase as there are 564 pending toxicology tests from last year as of Tuesday.
‘My Heart is Torn Apart.' Man Struggles With South Shore Attack That Devastated Family
Omar Burgos worried about his transgender daughter after moving to Florida more than a decade ago and leaving the 20-year-old and her two siblings behind in Chicago. Monday evening, he learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
Home Visits Being Offered To Determine Asthma Triggers for Chicago-Area Families
Chicago-area families with children who have asthma are getting help from the American Lung Association. Trained staff members will visit a family’s home, either in person or virtually, to identify any potential asthma triggers and suggest solutions. “In Chicago, we're looking at about 16% of families that are burdened...
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
cwbchicago.com
After shooting a man in River North, he fought attempted murder charges and won. Here’s the remarkable story of how Ken Artis ‘got his life back’
On a warm Saturday night in June 2020, Kenderic Artis shot a man outside a bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, an area that was seeing more and more violent crime that officials linked to the local nightlife scene. Chicago police arrested Artis almost immediately. He spent the next...
Man, woman found shot to death inside South Side home
Police are investigating the deaths as homicides.
Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door
The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer received a frantic call from a man who told them he left an envelope — carrying a sizable amount of money — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.
Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day
Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
Designer-shoe transaction turns deadly on South Side, authorities say
An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting earlier this week that left a teen dead and another wounded when they met to buy designer shoes offered for sale online.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops looking for man who punched, kicked women near the Magnificent Mile
Chicago police are trying to locate a man who has punched and kicked women as they walked near the Magnificent Mile this month. One of the incidents was captured on video. Police said the man in these images punched a 50-year-old woman in the jaw as she crossed the street in the first block of East Ontario around 1:45 p.m. on January 5.
Toymaker honors pioneering Black female pilot
A new doll will honor a pioneer pilot who lived in Chicago. Toymaker Mattel is releasing a “Bessie Coleman Inspiring Women doll” to coincide with the anniversary of her birth on January 26.
Man, 40, stabbed to death during fight in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally stabbed during a fight Wednesday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 40-year-old was fighting with another male who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest just before midnight in the 10000 block of South Winston Avenue, according to police. The...
WGNtv.com
‘May have had multiple deaths’: Boss helps save family after carbon monoxide exposure
CHICAGO — Five family members were transported following high carbon monoxide levels on the West Side. On Wednesday morning, Chicago fire responded to a home in the 1600 block of North Keystone on the report of elevated carbon monoxide levels. Fire said a man from the home went to...
Father mourns after transgender daughter slain in South Shore mass shooting: 'I still can't believe it'
Monday evening, Omar Burgos learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
Months after a school bus damaged her car, Chicago woman left with $800 in repairs
CHICAGO (CBS) – A school bus coming to pick up Chicago Public School kids hit some cars. The driver didn't stop, and instead continued on his route.The owner of one of the cars hit is not only angry, she was left with paying the damage. She is worried for the safety of others.CBS 2's Sara Machi had the story.Lilian Beal said she was inside Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary School for a conference on Sept. 8 when people ran inside talking about a bus that had hit some cars. They told her as the bus was heading to the school, the...
fox32chicago.com
Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4