WDIO-TV
Protect reproductive options (PRO) act, approved by MN Senate
The protect reproductive options (PRO) act, states that Minnesotans have a “fundamental right” to an abortion and reproductive health care. Some of these protections include the right to contraception, the right to carry a pregnancy to term, and the right to abortion. This piece of legislation would ensure...
Pandemic, culture wars revive ‘school choice’ policy push
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children’s public school were allowing transgender students to use girls’ bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children’s next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.
Sabrina Ullman: Dangerous wind chills continue
Bitter cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills will continue today, tonight, and tomorrow. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for portions of the Northland. At the start of the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, it will be -10. For most of the day, wind chills will be in the -20s for the northern portion of Minnesota.
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
UMD men’s hockey upset No.1 St. Cloud
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team upset the No 1 team in the country St. Cloud State on Friday, winning 5-3. A key performer in the game was Ben Steeves who recorded a hattrick in the match. Carter Loney also opened the scoring in the game...
