Tree Hugger
How to Understand the Scale of Embodied Carbon
Engineer Will Arnold has come up with a clever way of demonstrating the scale of upfront carbon emissions, a problem many have been wrestling with. Whenever we talk about fixing old buildings instead of tearing them down and replacing them, you can see eyes glazing over. They say the new building will be sustainable and energy efficient! Or, where I live in Toronto, they will tear down a 20-story rental apartment building to build a 50-story condo building and say, "We need more housing!"
Tree Hugger
US Government to Crank Lightbulb Efficiency Up to 120 Lumens Per Watt
The U.S. Department of Energy is cranking up the minimum lightbulb efficiency level to 120 lumens per watt, up from the previous standard of 45 lumens per watt. The new standard, announced in December 2022, will collectively save consumers $20 billion and reduce carbon emissions by 131 million metric tons over 30 years, according to the White House.
Tree Hugger
The Comeback of Small Cars and Trucks Is Good for Everyone
Is the world of SUVs over? If you ask Vincent Cobée, CEO of the French automaker Citroen, then the answer is an overwhelming yes. He made this case in a series of interviews in Europe with statements that are discordant with what is happening in North America, where light trucks, SUVs, and pickups dominate the market.
Tree Hugger
Algae Could Supply Sustainable Protein to a Changing World
Algae might show up on your dinner plate in coming years. As the global human population grows and needs protein to nourish it, algae could become a dietary staple. It offers significant nutritional benefits and can be grown in more sustainable ways than existing agricultural systems. These are the findings...
Tree Hugger
Mazda's Electric Car Gets a Rotary Range Extender
Japanese automaker Mazda added a little Wankel engine to its electric car and it makes for a very interesting plug-in hybrid. One of the biggest worries about battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is the weight of the batteries and the availability of the minerals that go into them. We recently reported on a study that concluded that "even if the car-centricity of the U.S. transportation system continues, limiting the size of EV batteries alone can cut lithium demand by as much as 42%."
