Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
How profitable are Florida's 1-star hospitals?
Florida is a hotbed of healthcare activity. The state holds 181 hospitals, and CMS rated 18 of them with one star, based on five quality categories. Despite the undesirable distinction, most of them appear to be profitable, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce tops the list.
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS allows California prison inmates to receive Medicaid care
CMS will allow Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Plan funds to treat people in prisons, jails and youth correctional facilities for the first time ever in California. The move will provide a set of critical pre-release services and improve access to needed care for people returning home from jails and prisons, according to the agency.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health system plans $10M expansion
St. Ignace, Mich.-based Mackinac Straits Health System plans to break ground on a $10 million medical office building in June, The Petoskey News-Review reported Jan. 27. The building will not add services; rather, it will add 20,000 square feet to meet increased patient demand. The construction will be funded through a grant from the state. The hospital currently occupies 86,000 square feet.
beckershospitalreview.com
Bergen New Bridge is first in NJ to Launch New Prescription Drug Program
RescriptionTM aims to dramatically reduce the cost of prescription drugs for the state’s employers and their employees. (Paramus, NJ) – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and Rescription, Inc., have joined together to pioneer a new employer prescription drug program available for New Jersey employers. At the start of the new year, the Medical Center was the first in the state to launch this new, innovative prescription drug program, which provides self-funded New Jersey employers with the opportunity to dramatically reduce the cost of their prescription drug expenses. The program is the first of its kind in New Jersey and Bergen New Bridge is the first health care provider to implement it.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospitals pushing for Medicaid increase to alleviate staffing woes
Hospitals in upstate New York are pushing for a Medicaid reimbursement rate increase to help combat staffing shortages, Spectrum News 1 reported Jan. 26. Iroquois Healthcare Association — a healthcare trade organization representing 54 hospitals and health systems in upstate New York — is seeking a 25 percent hike, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Flu activity still high in 2 regions
Flu metrics continue their steady decline in most of the U.S., though New Mexico and New York City are still reporting high levels of activity, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. For the second consecutive week, no states or regions reported very high levels of flu activity for the...
Comments / 0