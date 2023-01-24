RescriptionTM aims to dramatically reduce the cost of prescription drugs for the state’s employers and their employees. (Paramus, NJ) – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and Rescription, Inc., have joined together to pioneer a new employer prescription drug program available for New Jersey employers. At the start of the new year, the Medical Center was the first in the state to launch this new, innovative prescription drug program, which provides self-funded New Jersey employers with the opportunity to dramatically reduce the cost of their prescription drug expenses. The program is the first of its kind in New Jersey and Bergen New Bridge is the first health care provider to implement it.

