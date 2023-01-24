Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kfdi.com
Woman Charged in October Crash that Injured 7 Says She Was Attempting Suicide
A woman allegedly responsible for last fall’s multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita says she was trying to kill herself. On October 23rd, 27-year-old Paloma Bella Adame was traveling at speeds near 120 mph in her subcompact SUV when it crashed near Kellogg and 143rd, injuring 7 people. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time and reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash.
KVOE
CHASE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Aggravated battery suspect nearing trial in 2022 shooting case
A pretrial hearing is coming Monday for the man accused of shooting an Emporia man as one SUV passed another in western Chase County last year. The hearing is at 1:30 pm in Cottonwood Falls for Eric Joseph McClure. This is the last scheduled hearing before jury trial, which is set to go Feb. 22-24.
kfdi.com
Wichita Woman Critically Injured in Drive-By Shooting
Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 57-year-old Wichita woman early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of South George Washington Blvd just after 3:30 a.m.. There they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, but she is currently in stable condition.
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
kfdi.com
2 Injured After Shooting at E. Wichita Nighclub
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
WPD: Woman hurt after drive-by shooting in south Wichita
According to Wichita Police, a woman was hurt following a drive-by shooting in south Wichita early Sunday morning.
Wichita man who was brought back to scene of double-fatal crash by father sentenced
A Wichita man who was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that killed two on a motorcycle in April 2022 was sentenced in court on Friday.
KWCH.com
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
kfdi.com
Wichita Police Chief Issues Statement Following Release of Tyre Nichols’ Video
Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan released a statement following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five members of the Memphis Police Dept. Sullivan described the incident as “horrific,” saying he was “shocked and sickened” by the actions of the involved officers. Sullivan extended...
kfdi.com
Woman Arrested Following Shooting in Old Town that Injured 3
A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Old Town early Saturday morning. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Officers patrolling the Old Town area reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live (101 N. Rock Island Ave.) When police arrived, a...
KWCH.com
kfdi.com
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
kfdi.com
Charges filed in fatal September shooting in south Wichita
A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last fall at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Police said shots were fired during...
kfdi.com
VIDEO: Police Looking for Dec. 19th Robbery Suspect
Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County need your help tracking down a robbery suspect. that occurred on December 19th, 2022 in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. Authorities responded to the robbery around 9:10 a.m. on December 19th in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. An employee of...
Serial burglar charged in spate of Wichita business, office building break-ins pleads guilty
Over the months, Robert Anderson III got away with a variety of credit cards, gift cards, cash, tools, a 55-inch TV, a computer and other items after prying open doors, desks and locks, Wichita police have said.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 28
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Camese, Breanna Rachelle; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Gonzales,...
