Strongsville rezones office building across from SouthPark Mall for building owner

Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge
"In the beginning, we all laughed. You're suing someone over pizza?" said one neighbor, who noted the oven had fostered a sense of community
Parma seeking updates to Day Drive post office
PARMA, Ohio -- It’s been an interesting time for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Parma of late. Not only have its outdoor mailboxes been targeted by thieves, but the city’s two branch facilities -- 5611 State Road and 7801 Day Drive -- are the subject of infrastructure issues.
Old Middleburg Township railroad station radiates vintage charm in Olmsted Falls: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A little frame depot, built more than a century ago, stood for decades along the Baltimore & Ohio tracks, on the south side of Fowles Road in what was then Middleburg Township. Known as a “combination” station in its day, the B&O facility combined both passenger...
Dear Cleveland City Council, set aside your egos and embrace ‘participatory budgeting’: Leslie Kouba
I remember back when we were eagerly anticipating a new mayor. It was exciting to think about having a less dysfunctional City Hall and a more collaborative administration-council relationship. Sometimes, I even felt hopeful that Councilman Joe Jones would be able to keep track of where the meeting was on the agenda and his email would work better so he had all the information that had been sent to council members.
Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order
SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
Police from eight communities respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station
An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence early Sunday. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on East Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch...
Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space
This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
Parma Heights police sharpshooters are targeting deer to thin herd
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Many Northeast Ohio communities are currently using sharpshooters to thin the white-tailed deer herd. That includes the City of Parma Heights, where in its first two weeks of culling police officers have harvested 30 deer. “The program is going really well,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “Our...
Modern home in Bay Village comes with private lake access: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- For buyers looking for new construction of manageable size on Lake Erie, pickings can be slim. The sleek contemporary at 24920 Sunset Dr. defies those preconceived notions. The home was built in 2021 and offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,200-sq. ft. Located...
Why didn’t voters get to weigh in on multimillion-dollar renovations at Progressive Field?
Why, without a citizens’ vote, are officials in both Cleveland and Cuyahoga County so ready to help subsidize a multimillion-dollar Progressive Field upgrade -- with a billion-dollar possible new domed football stadium being speculated about (“A whole new ballgame is coming to the upper deck,” Jan. 13).
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
Fleeing teen runaways crash stolen car into Baldwin Wallace team bus
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Two teens fleeing police in a stolen vehicle on I-480 eastbound clipped the rear of a bus carrying members of the Baldwin Wallace swims teams to a meet on Saturday before crashing into a median, according to Fairview Park police. No one was injured in the...
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
Man files complaint in Cleveland Heights after controversial traffic stop
Demetrius Kern says he is still processing what happened to him on Sept. 22, 2022.
Klondike Road fire claims lives of couple
Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire in Concord Township that killed two residents over the weekend, but they have ruled it not suspicious. On Sunday morning around 10:43 a.m., the Concord Township Fire Department was dispatched to 3311 Klondike Road on the report of a house fire.
Classic-style Mercedes-Benz SUV stolen from garage: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police sent out a “be-on-the-lookout (BOLO)” alert to surrounding departments on Jan. 21 after residents reported around 9:30 a.m. that a black 2005 Mercedes-Benz G500 SUV had been taken from their garage. There were conflicting reports on whether or not the keys were inside, with initial reports indicating...
