Eagles fans fill streets of Philadelphia after advancing to Super Bowl LVII
Fans filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
In the End It Was Mahomes, Ankle and All
Last week he had the world’s most-obsessed-over limb. Now, he has a win over a budding rival and an upcoming trip to the Super Bowl.
Orlando Brown not called for holding Trey Hendrickson on Patrick Mahomes' late scramble
A penalty against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after a late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped put the Chiefs in range for Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal in Sunday's AFC championship rematch at Arrowhead Stadium. But it was a holding penalty on the same play that wasn't called against...
SB Nation
Frank Reich is a safe, boring, mediocre hire by the Panthers
The Carolina Panthers were the first team of 2022 to fire their head coach, now they’re the first to hire a replacement. Frank Reich was announced as the team’s new head coach on Thursday, representing the most boring, least imaginative hire possible. Now he’ll be tasked with an offensive rebuild, which presumably begins by finding a franchise quarterback in the draft.
SB Nation
Travis and Jason Kelce set to make history meeting in Super Bowl LVII
On Sunday afternoon, we were treated to commercials for a movie featuring two brothers, one in red clothing and the other in green, and were promised a release date of April 7. It turns out we do not have to wait that long to witness an epic brother matchup that rivals anything Hollywood can script.
SB Nation
49ers not challenging the DeVonta Smith catch might come back to haunt them
The NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was not even five minutes old when we got our first big controversy of the day. What happened? The Eagles opened the game in possession of the football and quickly drove down the field. However, they found themselves in a fourth-and-3 situation at the San Francisco 35-yard line, prompting head coach Nick Sirianni to make a decision: go for a long field goal, or try to keep the drive alive by going for it.
SB Nation
Who would win in a fight between the remaining NFL playoff mascots?
We’ve all heard the outrageous and hypothetical matchups between members of the animal kingdom. It usually starts with one of your friends getting a bit too inebriated before they turn to you and ask, “Who do you think would win in a fight: 10 silverback gorillas or 1,000 rats?”
SB Nation
How the Eagles, 49ers built their NFC Championship game rosters
The NFL conference championship games are this weekend as four teams attempt to reach the Super Bowl. That leaves other general managers and fans around the league to figure out how they can also reach the upper echelon of the NFL. Did teams follow the lead of the Los Angeles...
SB Nation
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles how to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Super Bowl LVII is now set. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It is the fourth time in franchise history that the Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl, with their most recent trip coming at the end of the 2017 NFL season. In Super Bowl LII, the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to earn their first Super Bowl title.
