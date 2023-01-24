ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stock futures fall ahead of busy week of earnings, Fed meeting

Stock futures traded lower on Monday morning as investors geared up for a week of key corporate earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 102 points, or about 0.3%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.41%.
Intel stock tumbles after brutal results

Intel shares fell as much as 10%, after the company reported dismal quarterly and full-year 2022 results. One analyst said there were "no words" to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall. The company posted a 32% year-over-year decline in revenue...
Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
European markets head for lower open as investors focus on Fed meeting this week

European markets are heading for a lower open Monday as investors focus on the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that begins Tuesday. The two-day meeting will conclude with the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee announcing its latest interest rate decision. The Fed is expected to hike rates by one-quarter...
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for maximum returns

As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
Investing Club mailbag: Why kill jobs and wreck portfolios to beat inflation?

Jim, I love your analysis and am a very happy subscriber to the Investment Club. Though I'm Canadian, your input and perspective has also helped me address my Canadian stock holdings. My question is of a general nature. I need to understand why we are fighting inflation?. That may sound...
Op-ed: Salesforce appoints ValueAct’s Morfit to its board and a proxy fight may loom ahead

Business: is a global leader in customer relationship management ("CRM") technology that brings companies and their customers together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
Is the bubble bursting for tech workers?

Technology is part of our everyday lives and necessary for most societies to function. This increasing dependency has led to massive growth in the tech sector and, with it, a proliferation of high paying jobs. Following the industry's recent struggles, those exorbitant salaries are now being scrutinized like never before.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
Tesla just had its best week since May 2013

Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. The stock...
Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated

Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.

