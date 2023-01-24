Arsenal have just unveiled a new collection that pays homage to the club’s French heritage. From Arsene Wenger to the wave of French recruits that have flourished at the club from the ’90s to the present day, the club has always been full of French flair. Arsenal experienced a period of ravishing success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, resulting in the “Invincibles season,” where the team went through an unbeatable phase that became cemented in their legacy.

