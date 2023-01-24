Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Berghaus’ New Collection Wants You to Enjoy a "Technical Lifestyle"
Following up on its Fall/Winter 2022 collection that celebrated the history of British dance music, Berghaus is now exploring the streets of South London for its new campaign. Labeled the “Technical Lifestyle” collection, Berghaus has introduced a selection of technically-focused outerwear pieces that are designed to explore treacherous mountains and life throughout the inner city. Taking the campaign to Gulen Kebab in Brockley, South London, it spotlights a slew of harsh weather-facing garments from outerwear and tracksuits, to fleeces, windbreakers, and breathable zip-up jackets.
hypebeast.com
VERDY Shares Wasted Youth's "Season 1" Collection
Building on Wasted Youth‘s releases over the last few years, VERDY has now put together the first full collection for his imprint. Simply dubbed “Season 1,” the range is centered around the ethos of “nothing is useless” and brings together the Japanese creative’s roots in the punk, hardcore, and skate scenes of Japan.
hypebeast.com
Woolrich Joins Lucien Smith's Serving the People for an Archival Workwear Collaboration
Following their FW20 campaign, Woolrich and artist Lucien Smith have reunited for another collaboration. This time, the American outerwear label has joined forces with Serving the People, Lucien’s non-profit organization dedicated to reshaping cultural infrastructure to provide new platforms for young creators and emerging talent. The collaboration visits Woolrich’s...
hypebeast.com
Nike Goes Old-School With the Air Max 1 "Design by Japan"
With January all but wrapped up, March inches one month closer. In preparation of this, Nike’s gearing up for its celebration of Air Max Day, an annual event that takes place on March 26. The original release date of the Air Max 1 back in ‘87, the. Nike.
hypebeast.com
Diptyque Launches "Simple Objects" Collection in Celebration of the Candle
Diptyque has partnered with French designer Sam Baron to create a homeware collection named Simple Objects. Together with the brand, Baron has overseen four artists and a team of craftspeople to create a range that celebrates Diptyque’s iconic candles. The overarching concept for the collection, which launched in Paris...
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Podcast Podpah Launches Capsule Inspired by Sāo Paulo Street Art
Popular Brazilian internet channel and podcast Podpah is launching a debut clothing capsule. Podpah has garnered a following thanks to the eccentric personalities of its two hosts, Igāo and Mítico. The duo are known for interviewing a variety of famous Brazilian athletes, music artists, and creatives like Léo Moura, Rafa Kaliman and Major RD to name a few. The clothing and accessories capsule was created to mirror the personal styles of the two hosts, both of whom embrace streetwear, art and other creative cultures.
hypebeast.com
The Nike LeBron 20 Receives an "ALL-STAR" Edition
As the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend nears, Nike has been releasing various “ALL-STAR” editions to some of its signatures basketball shoes. Following the Nike KD 15 “ALL-STAR” and the Nike Zoom Freak 4 “ALL-STAR”, LeBron James‘s signature Nike LeBron 20 also receives the “ALL-STAR” treatment.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"
Update: As we await an official reveal, on-foot shots of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Vibrations of Naija” have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to hit shelves May 27 at a price of $180 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below.
Think outside the chocolate box: Best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts? With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn’t just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy […]
hypebeast.com
Vuarnet Digs Into Alpine Duality With FW23 Collection
When Boramy Viguier joined Vuarnet as its creative director in 2021, it was a sign that the French brand was headed in a new direction. Needless to say, the path outlined for Viguier has been unequivocally forward-facing while also retaining the brand’s French mountaineering roots. The brand’s latest for the Fall/Winter 2023 season continues to chip away at this mission by digging into the duality of contemporary alpine styles and heritage-focused designs.
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Readies SS23 Collection With New Video
Last December, Stone Island unveiled its new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season that harbored its signature utilitarian aesthetic. Now as the season rapidly approaches, the Italian luxury brand has released a new video for the collection. Cycling between shots of models on motorcycles, walking throughout a colorfully lit warehouse...
hypebeast.com
Share the Love With the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Valentine's Day"
In recent years, brands have bolstered their efforts to capitalize on events and holidays. With a surge of celebratory releases for any occasion, sneaker brands have a pair for every theme. For 2023, Nike and Jordan Brand have teamed up to prepare various silhouettes for Valentine’s Day, readying thematic colorways on the Air Force 1 Low, Air More Uptempo and several others. Adding to the list, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 has been officially revealed in a red and white “Valentine’s Day” look.
hypebeast.com
German Imprint BSTN Takes to Brixton for First International Flagship Store
This weekend, Bavarian sportswear store BSTN will open the doors to its U.K. store – also marking the brand’s debut international flagship destination. Located at the heart of Brixton, the new retail space intends to attract the wider London community with its tailored offering of sneakers and streetwear as well as workshops, panel talks and other events.
hypebeast.com
44 Label Group FW23 Outfits "Club Kids From a Doomed Future"
For Fall/Winter 2023, Max Kobosil’s 44 Label Group crafted a utilitarian and conceptual collection ideal for the avid rave-goer and the streetwear savant alike. Titled “Blame Society,” the range offers an alternative, futuristic wardrobe for the “club kids from a doomed future,” defined by statement-making prints, thick fabrications and functional uniforms.
hypebeast.com
Albino & Preto Furthers Jiu-Jitsu's Reach With an atmos Japan Collaboration
Following its Dickies Japan collaboration, Albino & Preto is continuing to further jiu-jitsu’s reach with another team-up with atmos Japan. Building on its focus on developing the bridge between sport, art, music, and subculture, the special range serves to create a common ground. The dissimilar brand identities come together...
hypebeast.com
Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2023 Is Reimagined Formality at Its Best
In previous seasons, the design duo behind Jil Sander, Luke and Lucie Meier, have continued to reimagine the ordinary wardrobe through an elevated viewpoint by constantly finding balance in dynamic outlines that express their perspective on daily life. For Spring/Summer 2023, Jil Sander played with vibrant tailoring nurtured through the...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 3 "Fear" May Be Returning This Holiday Season
2023’s just getting going, but if sneaker leakers’ early-year predictions hold true this holiday season will be a mammoth one for Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” will reportedly be coming back (sans pack) for the first time, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” will be revived as a women’s exclusive and, now, the Air Jordan 3 “Fear” is reportedly set to join the party as well.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Yohji Yamamoto x Guidi FW23 Collaboration
Unveiled during Yohji Yamamoto‘s Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week recently, we now have a closer look at the legendary label’s upcoming collaboration with Guidi. The team-up serves as the first collaborative effort between the iconic Japanese designer’s eponymous imprint at the storied Italian leather name.
hypebeast.com
Closer Look at the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Air Force 1 Low have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to be a spring release at a price of $400 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below. Original Story: Tiffany & Co. may have been...
Comments / 0