Following up on its Fall/Winter 2022 collection that celebrated the history of British dance music, Berghaus is now exploring the streets of South London for its new campaign. Labeled the “Technical Lifestyle” collection, Berghaus has introduced a selection of technically-focused outerwear pieces that are designed to explore treacherous mountains and life throughout the inner city. Taking the campaign to Gulen Kebab in Brockley, South London, it spotlights a slew of harsh weather-facing garments from outerwear and tracksuits, to fleeces, windbreakers, and breathable zip-up jackets.

3 DAYS AGO