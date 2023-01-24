Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta makes his Paris Haute Couture Week debut
Nearly 20 years after launching his eponymous brand, Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta made his hotly anticipated debut at Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday. The prestigious event’s recognition of Gupta signals the growing international status of a couturier who has long been beloved by his Bollywood clientele. This past year has seen the designer’s profile skyrocket, with his sculptural creations worn by global A-list stars including Cardi B, Lizzo and Kylie Minogue.
Complex
1989 Studio Unveils Fall/Winter 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week
1989 Studio is making big moves. Less than two years after its launch, the American luxury brand made its big debut at Paris Fashion Week, where it showcased an extensive Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The range was dominated by monochromatic looks that drew inspiration from youth culture of the ’90s and early 2000s. Pieces included everything from*NSYNC tees and relaxed hoodies to camo-print dresses and faux fur coats to leather bomber jackets and oversized suits.
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
hypebeast.com
Schiaparelli's Animal Heads Caused a Ruckus and Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama Campaign Continued in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion was much talked about. Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli showed a series of manmade, severed animal heads on couture dresses, which spurred an internet uproar about whether or not the designs were promoting animal hunting. Meanwhile, continued its marketing campaign for its latest Yayoi Kusama collaboration, and LOEWE revealed its new Howl’s Moving Castle collection. In streetwear, Palace dropped off its highly anticipated Spring 2023 lookbook; and in sportswear, Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand unveiled an all-new fourth kit for the 2022/23 football season.
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
ETOnline.com
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Ditches Her Heels After Falling on the Runway During Valentino Fashion Show
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy ditched her heels while walking the runway at the Valentino Haute Couture show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week. The model, who has been a staple in the biz since the '80s, appeared to be struggling to walk in the stiletto heels when she began to wobble. After losing her balance, and ultimately falling to her knees, McMenamy threw off the heels and got up.
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
iheart.com
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!
OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
Essence
Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023
As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
In Style
Kylie Jenner's Latest Paris Fashion Week Outfit Featured an Extreme Plunging Corset
One word that sums up Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week style this season? Bombshell. After making her debut in latex lingerie and a Cinderella-inspired blue ruffled coat at Maison Margiela and wearing a cutout dress with bondage-like buckles, the reality star headed to the Jean Paul Gaultier spring-summer 2023 haute couture show in another head-turning ensemble. For the occasion, Kylie wore a custom gown from the fashion house, which featured a plunging two-tone blue and blush satin corset and a fitted black skirt with a train on the bottom, paired with strappy pointed-toe stilettos that peaked out from underneath. Without an accessory in sight, Kylie let her dress do the talking, and it was saying — oui, oui.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
msn.com
Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived
Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
Timothée Chalamet Makes a Surprise Fashion Week Appearance at Loewe
At this point, it’s a well-known fact that Timothée Chalamet is one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood. But despite his regular outings in some of the slickest looks the fashion world has to offer—all styled by Chalamet himself, might we add—it’s surprising how rarely the actor actually makes an appearance at, well, fashion week. (His last outing at Paris Fashion Week was almost three years ago, and even then it was primarily to support his close friend and frequent red carpet collaborator Haider Ackermann at the designer’s fall 2020 show.)
Kylie Jenner Wears Lion Head Dress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Fashion Week Show in Paris: Pics
A grand entrance. Kylie Jenner took making a statement to a new level when she stepped out in a lion head dress to attend Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2023 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The reality star, 25, was seen arriving at the Monday, January 23, soirée with the wild cat replica at her waist. […]
In Style
The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper
From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.
Meagan Good Is Dark and Lovely’s Newest Brand Ambassador
Meagan Good has a new role under her belt. Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and...
Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show
Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date. The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.
Comments / 0