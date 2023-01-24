New York City-based book publisher and lifestyle company Assouline has released a new photography book on the Paris Saint-Germain football club. By photographer Julien Scussel, the book offers a closer look at the team via a range of never before seen photos and moments. What stands out about the book is that it is the product of six years of work by Scussel. This is the most access a photographer has ever had to the football club and its players – making for a truly unique documentation experience. The book includes stars like Beckham, Pelé, Ibrahimovic, Neymar Jr, Messi and more throughout their international experiences.

