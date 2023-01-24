Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Berghaus’ New Collection Wants You to Enjoy a "Technical Lifestyle"
Following up on its Fall/Winter 2022 collection that celebrated the history of British dance music, Berghaus is now exploring the streets of South London for its new campaign. Labeled the “Technical Lifestyle” collection, Berghaus has introduced a selection of technically-focused outerwear pieces that are designed to explore treacherous mountains and life throughout the inner city. Taking the campaign to Gulen Kebab in Brockley, South London, it spotlights a slew of harsh weather-facing garments from outerwear and tracksuits, to fleeces, windbreakers, and breathable zip-up jackets.
hypebeast.com
LOEWE Unveils Official 'Howl's Moving Castle' Collaboration
LOEWE has once again reunited with Studio Ghibli for a third and final collaborative capsule. Again, partnering with Juergen Teller, who shot the Spirited Away collection last year, the photographer also shot this campaign, which draws inspiration from one of Hayao Miyazaki‘s most popular animated films. Howl’s Moving Castle...
TODAY.com
Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35
It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
hypebeast.com
The Nike LeBron 20 Receives an "ALL-STAR" Edition
As the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend nears, Nike has been releasing various “ALL-STAR” editions to some of its signatures basketball shoes. Following the Nike KD 15 “ALL-STAR” and the Nike Zoom Freak 4 “ALL-STAR”, LeBron James‘s signature Nike LeBron 20 also receives the “ALL-STAR” treatment.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"
Update: As we await an official reveal, on-foot shots of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Vibrations of Naija” have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to hit shelves May 27 at a price of $180 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below.
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Readies SS23 Collection With New Video
Last December, Stone Island unveiled its new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season that harbored its signature utilitarian aesthetic. Now as the season rapidly approaches, the Italian luxury brand has released a new video for the collection. Cycling between shots of models on motorcycles, walking throughout a colorfully lit warehouse...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 3 "Fear" May Be Returning This Holiday Season
2023’s just getting going, but if sneaker leakers’ early-year predictions hold true this holiday season will be a mammoth one for Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” will reportedly be coming back (sans pack) for the first time, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” will be revived as a women’s exclusive and, now, the Air Jordan 3 “Fear” is reportedly set to join the party as well.
hypebeast.com
Share the Love With the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Valentine's Day"
In recent years, brands have bolstered their efforts to capitalize on events and holidays. With a surge of celebratory releases for any occasion, sneaker brands have a pair for every theme. For 2023, Nike and Jordan Brand have teamed up to prepare various silhouettes for Valentine’s Day, readying thematic colorways on the Air Force 1 Low, Air More Uptempo and several others. Adding to the list, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 has been officially revealed in a red and white “Valentine’s Day” look.
hypebeast.com
44 Label Group FW23 Outfits "Club Kids From a Doomed Future"
For Fall/Winter 2023, Max Kobosil’s 44 Label Group crafted a utilitarian and conceptual collection ideal for the avid rave-goer and the streetwear savant alike. Titled “Blame Society,” the range offers an alternative, futuristic wardrobe for the “club kids from a doomed future,” defined by statement-making prints, thick fabrications and functional uniforms.
hypebeast.com
Closer Look at the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Air Force 1 Low have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to be a spring release at a price of $400 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below. Original Story: Tiffany & Co. may have been...
hypebeast.com
Vuarnet Digs Into Alpine Duality With FW23 Collection
When Boramy Viguier joined Vuarnet as its creative director in 2021, it was a sign that the French brand was headed in a new direction. Needless to say, the path outlined for Viguier has been unequivocally forward-facing while also retaining the brand’s French mountaineering roots. The brand’s latest for the Fall/Winter 2023 season continues to chip away at this mission by digging into the duality of contemporary alpine styles and heritage-focused designs.
hypebeast.com
YMC Wants You to Slow Down and Enjoy Mother Nature for SS23
Following its motorcycle-inspired collaboration with Barbour International, British label YMC is preparing to debut its Spring/Summer 2023 collection inspired by the laidback lifestyle of the ’60s hippie movement. Co-founders Fraser Moss and Jimmy Collins wish to celebrate the nature-loving mentality hosted at the time, while shining a light on...
hypebeast.com
Kering Appoints Sabato De Sarno as New Gucci Creative Director
Has officially announced its new creative director for Gucci, naming Sabato De Sarno, to lead the Italian luxury house. The decision comes a little over two months after Alessandro Michele made his official exit at Gucci. With many years of experience working at various luxury houses, De Sarno has been...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Yohji Yamamoto x Guidi FW23 Collaboration
Unveiled during Yohji Yamamoto‘s Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week recently, we now have a closer look at the legendary label’s upcoming collaboration with Guidi. The team-up serves as the first collaborative effort between the iconic Japanese designer’s eponymous imprint at the storied Italian leather name.
hypebeast.com
Assouline Releases Paris Saint-Germain Photo Book by Julien Scussel
New York City-based book publisher and lifestyle company Assouline has released a new photography book on the Paris Saint-Germain football club. By photographer Julien Scussel, the book offers a closer look at the team via a range of never before seen photos and moments. What stands out about the book is that it is the product of six years of work by Scussel. This is the most access a photographer has ever had to the football club and its players – making for a truly unique documentation experience. The book includes stars like Beckham, Pelé, Ibrahimovic, Neymar Jr, Messi and more throughout their international experiences.
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Podcast Podpah Launches Capsule Inspired by Sāo Paulo Street Art
Popular Brazilian internet channel and podcast Podpah is launching a debut clothing capsule. Podpah has garnered a following thanks to the eccentric personalities of its two hosts, Igāo and Mítico. The duo are known for interviewing a variety of famous Brazilian athletes, music artists, and creatives like Léo Moura, Rafa Kaliman and Major RD to name a few. The clothing and accessories capsule was created to mirror the personal styles of the two hosts, both of whom embrace streetwear, art and other creative cultures.
hypebeast.com
The Serena Williams Design Crew Outfits Nike's Air Max 90 Futura
Last year, continued its expansion of the Air Max line with several refreshed versions of classic Air Maxes. Included in this list is the reworked Air Max 90 Futura. Updating the Air Max 90 with a modern build, the shoe features a diverse mix of materials with a sleeker shape and greater functionality. Now — following the reveal of a collaborative Air More Uptempo — the Serena Williams Design Crew has stepped in to customize the Air Max 90 Futura.
hypebeast.com
Sleepwear, Bedding and Bathrobes Highlight the Third Stüssy x Tekla Collaboration
Fabric-focused Copenhagen label Tekla has reunited with streetwear staple Stüssy for a third collaborative collection to build on last year’s home-to-beach capsule. Arriving in new colorways, the collaboration expands the two brands’ sleepwear, bedding and bathrobe offerings. This time, Tekla taps into the iconic casual-wear brand once...
hypebeast.com
Nike Goes Old-School With the Air Max 1 "Design by Japan"
With January all but wrapped up, March inches one month closer. In preparation of this, Nike’s gearing up for its celebration of Air Max Day, an annual event that takes place on March 26. The original release date of the Air Max 1 back in ‘87, the. Nike.
hypebeast.com
PLEASURES' Twisted Lens Skews Sperry's Classic Styles
After delivering its expansive Fall/Winter 2022 collection, PLEASURES has now returned with its latest collaboration with Sperry. Teaming up with the American heritage brand, the Los Angeles-based imprint has created a striking collection of footwear. Turning its focus on Sperry’s Authentic Original Boat Shoe and other classic styles, PLEASURES’ skewed...
