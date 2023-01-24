ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celebrating the centennial of Sun Records founder Sam Phillips

Phillips, who died in 2003, discovered Elvis and produced his first records, and was one of the leading catalysts in post-WWII American music. Originally broadcast in 1997. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. This month marks the centennial of the birth of legendary record producer Sam Phillips, who discovered Elvis and produced his first records, which many consider Elvis' best. Phillips also founded Sun Records and launched the careers of Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Charlie Rich. Elvis' biographer, Peter Guralnick, said that Phillips left a remarkable legacy, both of Black blues and the white adaptation of it which became rock 'n' roll. Sam Phillips sold Sun Records in 1969. We're going to listen to Terry's 1997 interview with him. Let's begin with one of the first records Phillips produced in his Memphis studio, the 1951 recording many critics consider the first rock 'n' roll record, "Rocket 88," featuring singer Jackie Brenston with Ike Turner at the piano.
Septeto Santiaguero: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.
Short Wave

You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Dr. Yi-Kai Tea loves to talk about fish. His social media handle is @KaiTheFishGuy. And so after a recent trip on a deep-sea research vessel, he was pretty excited. YI-KAI TEA: If you talk me about fishes, I can literally go on and...
Belgian director Lukas Dhont on his Oscar-nominated new film 'Close'

EDEN DAMBRINE: (As Leo, non-English language spoken). GUSTAV DE WAELE: (As Remi, non-English language spoken). SIMON: They're close, in-step, joyful and unaware. They sleep over at one another's homes. They call each other special and beautiful. When they start a new school together, a couple of girls ask, are you together? The question opens an estrangement that claims a tragedy for the boys and their families. "Close" is directed by Lukas Dhont. It won the Grand Prix award at Cannes, and this week was nominated for the Oscar for the best international feature film. Lukas Dhont joins us now from Chicago. Thanks so much for being with us.
FOX has renewed 'The Simpsons' through 2025

HANK AZARIA: (As Dr. Nick) Hi, everybody. I'm A Martínez. Fox has renewed "The Simpsons" through 2025. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Mr. Burns) Excellent. MARTÍNEZ: It debuted in 1989. That's 36 seasons and 800 episodes. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS") AZARIA: (As...
Hanna Pylvainen on her new novel 'The End of Drum-Time'

"The End Of Drum-Time" opens with an earthquake that shakes a small town in the Scandinavian tundra in 1851, when a Lutheran minister named Lars Levi, also known as Mad Lasse, is holding forth to his congregation of reindeer herders and their families. Let's ask Hanna Pylvainen, the author of this novel, to bring us there.

