Samsung’s entry model Galaxy S23 could feature slower storage
The 128GB variant will reportedly make use of a UFS 3.1 chip. How much storage you decide to configure the with could be a more meaningful decision than with some of Samsung's past phones. According to frequent Samsung leaker (via ), the 128GB variant of the base model S23 will make use of a UFS 3.1 chip instead of Samsung’s newer UFS 4.0 standard. Consumers will need to pay extra for the 256GB version if they want the company’s latest storage technology. Ice suggests the reason for this is that Samsung doesn’t produce a 128GB UFS 4.0 chip.
Mercedes is the first certified Level-3-autonomy car company in the US
At CES earlier this January, Mercedes announced that it would become the first car company to achieve certification from the SAE for a Level 3 driver assist system. That became official on Thursday when the automaker confirmed its Drive Pilot ADAS (automated driver assist system) now complies with the requirements of Nevada Chapter 482A, which governs the use of autonomous vehicle technology on the state's roads. That makes Drive Pilot the only legal Level 3 system in the US for the moment.
