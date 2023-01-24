Read full article on original website
Davenport’s Figge Art Museum Holding Art Talk This Week
𝗭𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗮 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗮 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻: 𝙎𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙎𝙞𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 will be on view in the Figge’s first floor Gildehaus Gallery starting Jan. 28 and includes 18 new paintings and a site-specific installation of 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘝𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘭, a suspended boat made of wire and fabric, serving as a repository to carry away pain and burdens. Above 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘝𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘭 glowing papier mache orbs will be suspended, representing hope, gratitude and spiritual connections.
Bettendorf Public Library offering string art workshop with High Strung by 3M
The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting an expert-led class on Thursday, February 9th at 6:00 PM. The Creation Studio Workshop: String Art will be led by Maria Mathews of High Strung by 3M. The program is open to participant ages 16 through adult and will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Registration is required to participant in this free workshop and can be made at https://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7806428 or by contacting the Library at 563-344-4175.
Bettendorf Public Library hosting an art design display with lecture on January 28th
A display of unique artist and exhibition catalogs is currently showcased throughout the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. The exhibit comes from the ADCA Archive which documents an eclectic range of artist and exhibition catalogs from the 1950s through the 1990s. On Saturday, January 28th at 10:30 AM, the Library will host assistant professor Mykola Haleta from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire for a presentation about the ACDA Archive exhibit. The free program is titled Art + Design Catalog Archive and will provide a time for questions and answers. Registration is not required for this event which includes coffee and light refreshments.
New Queen Musical At Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Really ‘Rocks’
If you love the music of Queen (as I do), and you love creative and original visual spectacles on stage (I do), and you love so-dumb-it’s-funny humor (ditto), then you’ll love “We Will Rock You,” the Queen jukebox musical playing at Rock Island’s Circa ’21 through March 11. (Call (309) 786-7733, ext. 2 for tickets and showtimes.)
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Village February 11
Join the community for a day of sweet deals, treats, and specials! ❤️. – Fleur de’Cor Interiors Inc. Please check the Village of East Davenport’s website for business hours: Village of East Davenport.
Local author to share haunted lore of the Quad Cities at Bettendorf Public Library event
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections program on Friday, February 3rd at 2:00 PM might make attendees shiver, though not from the cold. Michael McCarty will present “Ghost Kisses: The Fascinating Paranormal History of the QCs.” The free program will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf and no registration is required to attend.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
St. Pat’s is back in a big way at the MVF on March 17th and 18th with FREE ADMISSION all weekend long!. There is somuch to see and do with over 20 hours of live music, a Friday night lighted parade, fair food vendors, expanded kids zone to include both days and of course a return of the Flying Leprechaun Sky Divers on both Friday night and Saturday afternoon!
Military Explorers Post Hosting Open House This Weekend
Military Explorers Post 9043 will be hosting an open house to get the word out about the cadet, and senior program on January 29th 2023 to be held at 702 West 35th Street Davenport, Ia 52806 between 2 and 4pm. We will be on site to answer any questions about the new unit, and also have sign up forms available for any new cadet or senior member. If you have any questions please email militaryexplorers9043@gmail.com or call 563.508.6122.
Moline’s Black Box Opens Season With ‘Natural Shocks’ Next Week
The downtown Moline Black Box Theatre presents Lauren Gunderson’s play “Natural Shocks.” Based on Hamlet’s “To be or not to be,” Natural Shocks is one act, tour-de-force that bursts to life when we meet a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement. Angela, our fast-talking heroine, overflows with quirks, stories, and a final secret that puts the reality of guns in America in your very lap. The play is part confessional, part stand up, and part reckoning. The play deals with a difficult topic, and is not recommended for young children.
New Exhibit Opening at Davenport’s Figge Art Museum
𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗝𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝟮𝟴 – Zaiga Minka Thorson: 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘪𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴. —...
Local artist Liv Carrow to play at Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch event
The Bettendorf Public Library hosts a monthly, free concert where music lovers can enjoy a live performance alongside their lunch. The next date for the aptly named Brown Bag Lunch is on Friday, January 20th at 12:00 PM. The event is held at the Library which is located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf and will feature local artist Liv Carrow. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert. Free coffee and water will also be available.
Ghost Hunter Josh Gates Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters, and Tales of Adventure is taking place at Davenport’s Adler Theatre, Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM. Join explorer, author, and intrepid investigator Josh Gates from Discovery Channel’s smash-hit series, Expedition Unknown and Syfy’s Destination Truth for a spooktacular evening of adventure! Josh will share lore and legends from his most spine-tingling expeditions. From cases involving puzzling paranormal encounters to reports of cryptozoological creatures, Josh transports his audience into the world of the unexplained and keeps them on the edge of their seats.
Quad Cities Author Jonathan Turner Coming To Bettendorf Library Thursday
Stay at home vacationers and retirees will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on Thursday, January 19th at 1:30 PM. The program will feature veteran journalist Jonathan Turner as a knowledgeable and friendly guide to all that is great about the Quad Cities. Mr. Turner will be discussing his new book “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die” at the event which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Community Connections is a monthly program series that highlights local interests and is sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required to attend this free program.
Car, Truck And Bike Show Riding Into Rock Island This Weekend
The Car, Truck and Bike Show is riding into the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island this weekend!. Goodie bags & dash plaques to first 50 registered participants. Top 50 awards, spectator voting, 3D Sound on site every day, 50/50 drawing (need not be present to win). The Quad City...
Get Fit Every Sunday On The Skybridge
Free fitness every Sunday at 9am. Beat those winter blues, keep those cold muscles active and share a smile or a high 5 with some great people! There is about 50 mins tonwalk, jog run, climb stairs, shake your hips with Zumba and so much more! Positive quotes are hung throughout the course that you go at your own pace at. At the end we draw for prizes thanks to local businesses donating ever week! Wear layers it gets warm inside, water available, and a great playlist!
Quad City Fish Swap Swims Into Golden Leaf Banquet Center In Davenport
Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
Congratulations To Davenport Musicians Selected For Iowa Strings Honor Orchestras
Congratulations to the students and directors selected to the 2023 South East Iowa String Teachers Association (SEISTA) Honor Orchestras! The Festival is a one-day event held at Bettendorf High School. Our musicians will participate in a full day of rehearsal and performance on Saturday, January 14. Walcott. Jason Beukenhorst –...
Tanya Tucker Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino Tonight
Country Music Artist Tanya Tucker will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 8 PM!. Tucker Tanya is a Country Music Veteran, having a storied career that began when she was just 13. After performing “Delta Dawn” in 1972, she took the Country world by storm with more hits including “Love’s the Answer”, “What’s Your Mama’s Name”, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)”.
Rock Island’s Blue Cat Wins Big At National Awards, Re-Opening Today And This Week
Blue Cat Brewing Company, a staple in downtown Rock Island for almost three decades, closed on New Years Eve 2022. It’s safe to say this decision was not made due to poor beer quality. The classic brew pub was awarded six awards in this year’s World Beer Championship, an award for each beer they entered.
