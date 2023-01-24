ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Davenport’s Figge Art Museum Holding Art Talk This Week

𝗭𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗮 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗮 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻: 𝙎𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙎𝙞𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 will be on view in the Figge’s first floor Gildehaus Gallery starting Jan. 28 and includes 18 new paintings and a site-specific installation of 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘝𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘭, a suspended boat made of wire and fabric, serving as a repository to carry away pain and burdens. Above 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘝𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘭 glowing papier mache orbs will be suspended, representing hope, gratitude and spiritual connections.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library offering string art workshop with High Strung by 3M

The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting an expert-led class on Thursday, February 9th at 6:00 PM. The Creation Studio Workshop: String Art will be led by Maria Mathews of High Strung by 3M. The program is open to participant ages 16 through adult and will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Registration is required to participant in this free workshop and can be made at https://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7806428 or by contacting the Library at 563-344-4175.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library hosting an art design display with lecture on January 28th

A display of unique artist and exhibition catalogs is currently showcased throughout the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. The exhibit comes from the ADCA Archive which documents an eclectic range of artist and exhibition catalogs from the 1950s through the 1990s. On Saturday, January 28th at 10:30 AM, the Library will host assistant professor Mykola Haleta from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire for a presentation about the ACDA Archive exhibit. The free program is titled Art + Design Catalog Archive and will provide a time for questions and answers. Registration is not required for this event which includes coffee and light refreshments.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Local author to share haunted lore of the Quad Cities at Bettendorf Public Library event

The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections program on Friday, February 3rd at 2:00 PM might make attendees shiver, though not from the cold. Michael McCarty will present “Ghost Kisses: The Fascinating Paranormal History of the QCs.” The free program will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf and no registration is required to attend.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

St. Pat’s is back in a big way at the MVF on March 17th and 18th with FREE ADMISSION all weekend long!. There is somuch to see and do with over 20 hours of live music, a Friday night lighted parade, fair food vendors, expanded kids zone to include both days and of course a return of the Flying Leprechaun Sky Divers on both Friday night and Saturday afternoon!
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Military Explorers Post Hosting Open House This Weekend

Military Explorers Post 9043 will be hosting an open house to get the word out about the cadet, and senior program on January 29th 2023 to be held at 702 West 35th Street Davenport, Ia 52806 between 2 and 4pm. We will be on site to answer any questions about the new unit, and also have sign up forms available for any new cadet or senior member. If you have any questions please email militaryexplorers9043@gmail.com or call 563.508.6122.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Moline’s Black Box Opens Season With ‘Natural Shocks’ Next Week

The downtown Moline Black Box Theatre presents Lauren Gunderson’s play “Natural Shocks.” Based on Hamlet’s “To be or not to be,” Natural Shocks is one act, tour-de-force that bursts to life when we meet a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement. Angela, our fast-talking heroine, overflows with quirks, stories, and a final secret that puts the reality of guns in America in your very lap. The play is part confessional, part stand up, and part reckoning. The play deals with a difficult topic, and is not recommended for young children.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Local artist Liv Carrow to play at Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch event

The Bettendorf Public Library hosts a monthly, free concert where music lovers can enjoy a live performance alongside their lunch. The next date for the aptly named Brown Bag Lunch is on Friday, January 20th at 12:00 PM. The event is held at the Library which is located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf and will feature local artist Liv Carrow. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert. Free coffee and water will also be available.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Ghost Hunter Josh Gates Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre

Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters, and Tales of Adventure is taking place at Davenport’s Adler Theatre, Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM. Join explorer, author, and intrepid investigator Josh Gates from Discovery Channel’s smash-hit series, Expedition Unknown and Syfy’s Destination Truth for a spooktacular evening of adventure! Josh will share lore and legends from his most spine-tingling expeditions. From cases involving puzzling paranormal encounters to reports of cryptozoological creatures, Josh transports his audience into the world of the unexplained and keeps them on the edge of their seats.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Quad Cities Author Jonathan Turner Coming To Bettendorf Library Thursday

Stay at home vacationers and retirees will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on Thursday, January 19th at 1:30 PM. The program will feature veteran journalist Jonathan Turner as a knowledgeable and friendly guide to all that is great about the Quad Cities. Mr. Turner will be discussing his new book “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die” at the event which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Community Connections is a monthly program series that highlights local interests and is sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required to attend this free program.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Get Fit Every Sunday On The Skybridge

Free fitness every Sunday at 9am. Beat those winter blues, keep those cold muscles active and share a smile or a high 5 with some great people! There is about 50 mins tonwalk, jog run, climb stairs, shake your hips with Zumba and so much more! Positive quotes are hung throughout the course that you go at your own pace at. At the end we draw for prizes thanks to local businesses donating ever week! Wear layers it gets warm inside, water available, and a great playlist!
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Tanya Tucker Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino Tonight

Country Music Artist Tanya Tucker will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 8 PM!. Tucker Tanya is a Country Music Veteran, having a storied career that began when she was just 13. After performing “Delta Dawn” in 1972, she took the Country world by storm with more hits including “Love’s the Answer”, “What’s Your Mama’s Name”, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)”.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy