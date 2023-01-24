Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett Will Appear in Workday Super Bowl Ad
The Prince of Darkness and the Godmother of Punk will both get some screen time during the Super Bowl as Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett will appear in a commercial for Workday. It’s the first time the business focused, cloud based software vendor has created an advertisement for the big game, and they opted to go with a rock star theme for their debut spot.
Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’
Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far
Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Bands Using Teleprompters and Backing Tracks: Is It Cheating?
It was a surprise, if not a shock, back in August 1978 when a prominent Detroit concert promotion firm accused Electric Light Orchestra of using taped enhancements during a pair of stadium concerts. The group had performed Aug. 12-13 at the suburban Pontiac Silverdome and subsequently sued Brass Ring Productions...
Everything We Know About the Fleetwood Mac-Inspired ‘Daisy Jones’
Daisy Jones & the Six, a fictional, '70s-style rock band derived from the 2019 book of the same name, is gearing up to release an album called Aurora. The LP features songwriting contributions from the likes of Jackson Browne, Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford, and includes the songs "You Were Gone," "Let Me Down Easy" and "Two Against Three." It's set for release on March 3, the same day a five-part miniseries, also titled Daisy Jones & the Six, will debut on Amazon Prime.
Rockers React to Tom Verlaine’s Death
The breadth of influence exerted by Television’s Tom Verlaine was illustrated by the volume of tributes from artists across rock genres following his death at the age of 73 on Jan. 28. Real name Thomas Miller, the guitarist, singer and songwriter was hailed for his work after he passed...
When Bob Dylan Refused to Let Aggressive Hecklers Ruin His Show
Bob Dylan’s pianist Alan Pasqua recalled a moment when hecklers tried to ruin a show, but Dylan refused to let the rest of his audience down. The incident took place around 1978 on the tour leading up to the recording of Street Legal. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pasqua – also known as a member of Giant, among other roles – recounted the experience of performing in Berlin in the former West Germany.
Steve Vai, ‘Vai/Gash': Album Review
It's perhaps no surprise that Steve Vai was ready to cut loose a little back in 1991. He'd established his guitar-virtuoso cred during a decade of working with Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth and Whitesnake - arduous, if accomplished, tenures accompanied by various degrees of high-personality drama. He'd recently put his solo career into high gear and was riding high from acclaim for his sophomore effort, 1990's Passion and Warfare. Amid all that, and what came after, Vai/Gash is something of an outlier, a moment of adrenalized abandon that's finally being released nearly 32 years after it was recorded.
‘I used to pretend to be much cooler than I was’: Fearne Cotton’s honest playlist
The Radio 2 DJ knows just what to play at a party yet finds herself terrified by karaoke. But which 80s pop heartthrob does she see regularly on the school run?
Darkness Wanted to Write ‘Stupidest Song Ever’
The Darkness siblings Justin and Dan Hawkins recently looked back at their signature hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” with singer Justin saying it referenced the main addiction of his life. Taken from their debut album Permission to Land, the song became a global success in...
Watch New Unseen Clips of Tom Petty’s Fillmore Residency
A new video featuring scenes from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ iconic residency at the Fillmore was released under the title The Fillmore House Band - 1997 (Short Film 2). The 12-minute mini-feature includes scenes from the 20-night stand along with band members looking back at the experience of...
Television Singer and Guitarist Tom Verlaine Dead at 73
Television singer, guitarist and songwriter Tom Verlaine has died at age 73 after an unspecified brief illness. The New York Times reports the news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's friend and fellow artist Patti Smith. Television was one of several influential bands to emerge from...
Metallica Announces ’72 Seasons’ Global Premiere Listening Party
Metallica will premiere their new album 72 Seasons with a global listening party in cinemas on April 13, one day before the record's street date. The metal titans have partnered with Trafalgar Releasing — which previously helmed the 2019 cinematic release of Metallica's S&M2 concert — to premiere their 12th album and first since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. Each song on the album will feature a music video and commentary from the band.
45 Years Ago: The Nerds Make Suitably Graceless ‘SNL’ Debut
Saturday Night Live’s penchant for repeating popular (or would-be popular) characters is well-established. And while SNL is often criticized for the practice of running a once surprising and amusing bit into the ground, the best recurring characters have provided some of the most enduring moments in the show’s history, even if the hit-to-miss ratio in that genre skews heavily into “should have stopped at one.”
Barrett Strong, ‘Money’ Singer and Motown Songwriter, Dead at 81
Barrett Strong, who scored a hit with 1959’s “Money (That’s What I Want)” and went on to pen many more Motown classics for other artists, has reportedly died at the age of 81. "I am saddened to hear of the passing of Barrett Strong, one of...
50 Years Ago: Bob Seger Digs Deep on Underrated ‘Back in ’72’
Bob Seger is closely associated with the music of Detroit, one of the great R&B centers in the U.S., but he was actually obsessed with the soul sounds of the Deep South. They filtered up from radio stations like Nashville's WLAC-AM, whose signal could and often did reach Seger and his friends in Michigan.
When Bill Murray’s Lounge Singer Added Lyrics to Star Wars Theme
Show business parodies are a Saturday Night Live staple. The late-night comedy institution was born as much out of a desire to take the air out of overstuffed television cliches as it was a vehicle for post-Watergate political cynicism. But nowhere was SNL’s penchant for showbiz mockery more potently funny than in the figure of Bill Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer.
Krist Novoselic’s Safety-First TV-Throwing Stunt
When Krist Novoselic decided to follow classic rock star behavior and throw a TV out of a hotel window, he first took time to ensure no one would be put into any trouble. The story came from the Breeders' Kelley Deal during a fan Q&A published by The Guardian. She said the incident took place when her band was on tour with Nirvana, and the pair conspired to pull the stunt.
Robby Krieger Sells Doors Rights to Help Charities
The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger said he’s sold his rights to the band’s catalog to help charities. Both Krieger and the estate of late keyboardist Ray Manzarek were confirmed to be involved in a deal with the Primary Wave corporation, while drummer John Densmore and the estate of singer Jim Morrison were reported to not be involved. Variety noted that, while no figures have been revealed, the arrangement was a “big” one.
