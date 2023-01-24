ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Another chilly day is in store for Southwest and Central Virginia. However, it won’t be as blustery outside. It will be a breezy and cold start to Friday with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. An area of high pressure will build into the region, resulting in drier weather. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine as the day continues with afternoon highs reaching the mid-30s and mid-40s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO