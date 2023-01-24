Read full article on original website
‘Sir Ozzy Osbourne’ Still a Possibility, UK Government Says
A campaigner who's tried three times to have Ozzy Osbourne knighted said she has good reason not to give up after receiving a letter from the U.K. government. Helen Maidiotis is behind the petition to elevate the Black Sabbath icon to the status of "Sir," which has received nearly 35,000 signatures to date. (She's been advocating for the Prince of Darkness to be honored since at least 2013.) In her latest update, she revealed an encouraging response sent by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Honours Team.
Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett Will Appear in Workday Super Bowl Ad
The Prince of Darkness and the Godmother of Punk will both get some screen time during the Super Bowl as Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett will appear in a commercial for Workday. It’s the first time the business focused, cloud based software vendor has created an advertisement for the big game, and they opted to go with a rock star theme for their debut spot.
Watch Twisted Sister Reunite at Heavy Metal Hall of Fame
Twisted Sister played the first show since their retirement in 2016 when they performed for their induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame Thursday night. The show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., featured Mike Portnoy playing drums in place of A.J. Pero, who died in 2015. Portnoy and Steve Vai inducted the group. According to Three Sides of the Coin podcaster Michael Brandvold, guitarist Eddie Ojeda had contracted COVID and was unable to attend. He was replaced by Keith Robert War from the AC/DC tribute band LV/DC.
When Kiss’ Boss Asked Them to ‘Play Worse’ Onstage
Paul Stanley discussed the struggle Kiss faced with booking shows in their early years, as more and more bands refused to have them as an opening act. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained that the relatively unknown group used to take advantage of lax performance agreements to enhance their reputation, which worsened the situation and led to an unusual suggestion from their record label boss, Neil Bogart.
Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’
Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Was Ready to Confront Death With New Band
R.E.M. co-founder Bill Berry said he wouldn’t have wanted to make his new album earlier in his career. He’s heard playing drums on The Power and the Glory, the debut LP from the Bad Ends, for which he was recruited by Five Eight singer and guitarist Mike Mantione. Berry and Mantione worked in their hometown of Athens, Ga., with other musicians from the area in what became a local supergroup.
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Channels the Rolling Stones on ‘Sweet Thing’
Mick Jagger has firmly stated over the years that he did not think singing would be his lifelong career – and he didn't want it to be. Of course, things turned out far differently. He was still singing in 1993 as he turned 50, an age that some fans...
Why Judas Priest Was Sued Over ‘Better by You, Better Than Me’
Judas Priest was likely just appeasing a record label when they released a cover of Spooky Tooth's "Better by You, Better Than Me" on Jan. 27, 1978. The lead single off Stained Class would come back to haunt them more than a decade later, however, as the focal point of a high-profile lawsuit involving the death of two young men.
Why Queen Was Never Happy With Their Debut Album
Brian May recalled the disagreements that meant Queen was “never happy” with their self-titled debut album. Released in 1973, the LP set them on course for success. But in a new interview with Total Guitar, May said their experience at London’s Trident Studios was a disappointing one.
Everything We Know About the Fleetwood Mac-Inspired ‘Daisy Jones’
Daisy Jones & the Six, a fictional, '70s-style rock band derived from the 2019 book of the same name, is gearing up to release an album called Aurora. The LP features songwriting contributions from the likes of Jackson Browne, Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford, and includes the songs "You Were Gone," "Let Me Down Easy" and "Two Against Three." It's set for release on March 3, the same day a five-part miniseries, also titled Daisy Jones & the Six, will debut on Amazon Prime.
Last in Line Shares ‘Ghost Town’ Off Upcoming Album ‘Jericho’
Last in Line, the hard rock quartet featuring ex-Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell and drummer Vinny Appice, has released a new single titled "Ghost Town," the first offering from their upcoming album, Jericho. The 12-track LP comes out on March 31 and is available for preorder now. You can see the...
When Bob Dylan Refused to Let Aggressive Hecklers Ruin His Show
Bob Dylan’s pianist Alan Pasqua recalled a moment when hecklers tried to ruin a show, but Dylan refused to let the rest of his audience down. The incident took place around 1978 on the tour leading up to the recording of Street Legal. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pasqua – also known as a member of Giant, among other roles – recounted the experience of performing in Berlin in the former West Germany.
Led Zeppelin Made Queen Fear They Had ‘Missed the Boat’
Brian May said the members of Queen worried they had “missed the boat” to success when they first heard Led Zeppelin. Jimmy Page’s band formed two years before May’s, but in a new interview with Total Guitar, May reflected that it might as well have been a lifetime from the younger group’s perspective.
40 Years Ago: Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’ Becomes a Triumph of Resiliency
When “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” arrived on Jan. 21, 1983, Eurythmics were reeling from a few tumultuous years. The UK duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart had played together since the late '70s, first in a punk band called the Catch and later in a pop-leaning new wave group called the Tourists.
Snake Sabo’s New-Singer Prank on Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan
Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo recalled that new singer Erik Gronwall fit in with the band’s sense of humor so well that he was the subject of a prank soon after meeting his new bandmates for the first time. Most of them gathered in New York...
Bernie Taupin’s ‘Nonlinear’ Memoir ‘Scattershot’ Out This Summer
Longtime Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin will detail the duo's illustrious partnership in his upcoming book, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me. Taupin — who has written the lyrics for most of John's songs, dating back to his 1969 debut album Empty Sky — will release Scattershot on Sept. 12. It's available for preorder now. From the sounds of it, he won't be following the traditional music memoir structure either.
137 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
"Long Live Rock" reads the bright red sign outside the doors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. Since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's first group of inductees was honored in 1986, artists from all over the world have been recognized for their part in the history of rock 'n' roll music. (The museum opened in 1995.)
Bands Using Teleprompters and Backing Tracks: Is It Cheating?
It was a surprise, if not a shock, back in August 1978 when a prominent Detroit concert promotion firm accused Electric Light Orchestra of using taped enhancements during a pair of stadium concerts. The group had performed Aug. 12-13 at the suburban Pontiac Silverdome and subsequently sued Brass Ring Productions...
Rockers React to Tom Verlaine’s Death
The breadth of influence exerted by Television’s Tom Verlaine was illustrated by the volume of tributes from artists across rock genres following his death at the age of 73 on Jan. 28. Real name Thomas Miller, the guitarist, singer and songwriter was hailed for his work after he passed...
