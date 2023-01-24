A campaigner who's tried three times to have Ozzy Osbourne knighted said she has good reason not to give up after receiving a letter from the U.K. government. Helen Maidiotis is behind the petition to elevate the Black Sabbath icon to the status of "Sir," which has received nearly 35,000 signatures to date. (She's been advocating for the Prince of Darkness to be honored since at least 2013.) In her latest update, she revealed an encouraging response sent by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Honours Team.

