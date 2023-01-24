Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month
We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. The chief of the South Carolina law enforcement division released a statement on the Tyre Nichols video tonight.
What to keep in your car for chilly morning
Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month. Sarah Dubose from Sassafrass Flowers joins us to talk about their "Weed Dating"...
Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2022, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 36 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg resulting in $3.2 billion in capital investment and creation of 1,742 new jobs. “That’s roughly $8.8 million every single day of the year circulating throughout our...
Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center
Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month. Sarah Dubose from Sassafrass Flowers joins us to talk about their "Weed Dating"...
Social Media Reaction
Group honors Holocaust liberator from the Upstate
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
Upstate activists, residents react to death of Tyre Nichols and reopen debate on policing and policy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The death of Tyre Nichols has sent a ripple effect across the nation and here in the Upstate. On Friday, a memorial was set up for the 29-year-old in downtown Greenville, and the people who passed it have a lot of questions about the case. It’s also re-opened the debate on policing and policy.
Police explain ‘boom’ heard and felt in Honea Path
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department explained a loud boom heard and felt in the area Thursday morning. Police said it was a simultaneous boom from two new F18 variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Martin at the Donaldson Center. Honea Path...
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. housefire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a structure fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
Upstate daycare worker accused of not stopping student assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate daycare worker was arrested and charged after police said she did not stop an assault between four students. According to a police report, 46-year-old Shate Lashundra Middleton, a teacher at GLEAMNS Head Start, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Worker rescued after accident at Upstate school construction site
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews said a worker was pulled from a manhole with rope rescue equipment after an accident at a construction site on Friday. Tyger River Fire Department was dispatched to the construction site for the new Tyger River Elementary School on East Wade Hampton Boulevard around 8 a.m.
Georgia 2.1 magnitude earthquake
Images of evidence presented in court during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Thursday. Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center. What to keep in your car...
TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday. The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.
Fox Carolina Chili Cookoff
Local Reactions to Tyre Nichols
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult in Laurens Co.
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former employees at a residential facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs were arrested on Wednesday. SLED said 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson and 31-year-old Lasheba Tijuandra Turner were both working...
SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home
Today we got our first glance at how Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney -- Dick Harpootlian will handle witnesses. One person is in custody after dozens of law enforcement officers from two upstate counties swarmed a Laurens County property. Questions surround water at Moselle crime scene, preservation of evidence.
