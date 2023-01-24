ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

What to keep in your car for chilly morning

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2022, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 36 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg resulting in $3.2 billion in capital investment and creation of 1,742 new jobs. “That’s roughly $8.8 million every single day of the year circulating throughout our...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center

CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Social Media Reaction

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police explain ‘boom’ heard and felt in Honea Path

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department explained a loud boom heard and felt in the area Thursday morning. Police said it was a simultaneous boom from two new F18 variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Martin at the Donaldson Center. Honea Path...
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. housefire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a structure fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate daycare worker accused of not stopping student assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate daycare worker was arrested and charged after police said she did not stop an assault between four students. According to a police report, 46-year-old Shate Lashundra Middleton, a teacher at GLEAMNS Head Start, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Worker rescued after accident at Upstate school construction site

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews said a worker was pulled from a manhole with rope rescue equipment after an accident at a construction site on Friday. Tyger River Fire Department was dispatched to the construction site for the new Tyger River Elementary School on East Wade Hampton Boulevard around 8 a.m.
DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Georgia 2.1 magnitude earthquake

Images of evidence presented in court during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Thursday. (Source: Pool) A crash caused traffic on Pelham Road in Greenville. Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Ann Arinder has the details. What to keep in your car...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday. The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.
LIBERTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fox Carolina Chili Cookoff

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Local Reactions to Tyre Nichols

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home

LAURENS COUNTY, SC

