Nebraska State

WOWT

Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting

Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Black Votes Matter plans summit to boost voter participation

A bill in the Nebraska legislature would remove "near beer" from the list of alcoholic beverages if passed -- making it easier for underage people to purchase. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Senators again try to overturn helmet law. Updated: 23 hours ago. For the sixth consecutive...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Gov. Pillen announces new State Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is getting a new fire marshal after the governor’s first choice resigned for health reasons. Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday he is appointing Scott Cordes as the new State Fire Marshal. Cordes is replacing Shane Hunter, who was Pillen’s original appointment for the position, after he resigned for personal health reasons.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE

