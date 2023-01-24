ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate organization holds rally for Tyre Nichols

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate organization joined millions across the country to hold a rally in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville community holds rally for Tyre Nichols

The Greenville community held a rally after the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police on January 7, 2023. People stood outside Greenville City Hall with signs to bring attention to the issue of police brutality on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Dallas, Texas on Sunday morning, according to Dallas police officials. Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate daycare worker accused of not stopping student assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate daycare worker was arrested and charged after police said she did not stop an assault between four students. According to a police report, 46-year-old Shate Lashundra Middleton, a teacher at GLEAMNS Head Start, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Local Reactions to Tyre Nichols

We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. The chief of the South Carolina law enforcement division released a statement on the Tyre Nichols video tonight.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a scene at an apartment complex after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to apartments on Crest Lane and officers found rounds in the sides of the apartments, but no one was hit. No...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning. According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC

