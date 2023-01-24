Read full article on original website
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Rotary Club of Stone Mountain hosts District Governor George GranadeThe Revolutionary ReportStone Mountain, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
Monroe Local News
Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe is hiring
Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Piedmont Healthcare Career website on Jan. 25, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches
The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud
ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
Monroe Local News
Loganville community-wide prayer service is Wednesday, Feb. 1
The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Hope Community Fellowship Church located on 4037 Bailey Circle, Loganville GA 30052. You are invited join with other Pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God...
MARTA set to suspend red line for a week as it replaces track
ATLANTA — MARTA is set to suspend its rail service of its red line service for about a week as it works on replacing the track. Raul service will be suspended south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service on Feb. 22 . Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
Monroe Local News
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Jasper County to assist Georgians with applying for a disaster loan
ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will open a Business Recovery Center in Jasper County at noon Monday, Jan. 30, at the New Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ga., to assist Georgians with applying for SBA disaster loans for losses due to severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta
Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised. Updated: 4 hours ago. Before you...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Popular Peloton Instructor Shares Health Update Following Unexpected Diagnosis
Leanne Hainsby is sharing some of her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair
Zoo Atlanta is hosting a job fair Thur., Feb. 9. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Conservation Action Resource Center. The post Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tyre Nichols’ death stirs up painful memories for family of man killed in 2019
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Atchison was the only boy of eight growing up. “He would aggravate every girl in that house, but they protected him, they protected that boy like a god,” said Tammie Featherstone jokingly, Atchison’s aunt. Now, his sisters and aunt only have...
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
Fire damages family worship center in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Sunday service plans are now up in the air for one Decatur church after an overnight fire early Friday morning. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the Power of Faith Family Worship on Columbia Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thankfully, firefighters said they got in and...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
