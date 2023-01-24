ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Circle, GA

Monroe Local News

Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe is hiring

Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Piedmont Healthcare Career website on Jan. 25, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud

ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville community-wide prayer service is Wednesday, Feb. 1

The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Hope Community Fellowship Church located on 4037 Bailey Circle, Loganville GA 30052. You are invited join with other Pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God...
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

MARTA set to suspend red line for a week as it replaces track

ATLANTA — MARTA is set to suspend its rail service of its red line service for about a week as it works on replacing the track. Raul service will be suspended south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service on Feb. 22 . Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School.  A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Jasper County to assist Georgians with applying for a disaster loan

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will open a Business Recovery Center in Jasper County at noon Monday, Jan. 30, at the New Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ga., to assist Georgians with applying for SBA disaster loans for losses due to severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta

Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised. Updated: 4 hours ago. Before you...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Popular Peloton Instructor Shares Health Update Following Unexpected Diagnosis

Leanne Hainsby is sharing some of her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
tourcounsel.com

Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia

Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

Fire damages family worship center in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Sunday service plans are now up in the air for one Decatur church after an overnight fire early Friday morning. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the Power of Faith Family Worship on Columbia Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thankfully, firefighters said they got in and...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission passes rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales are one step closer to becoming a reality in Georgia. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. The vote clears the way for low THC dispensaries to open as soon as...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
DECATUR, GA

