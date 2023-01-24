ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Ginger Yvonne Hendrix, 55, of Monroe

Ginger Yvonne Hendrix, age 55, of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Kenny; son, Ryan Jones; brother, Chelsey Milam (Lisa); sister, Gwen Stanley (Jim); as well as her nieces, Emma, Amy and Melanie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Weyman and Peggy Joyce Milam and brother, Greg Miller.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Wanda ‘Mother’ Slay, 77, of Loganville

Wanda “Mother” Slay, age 77 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at New Life Praise Center, 8111 Browns Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30014. The family request that flowers be delivered to the church on the day of service.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Cherre Anderson Mayhue, 78, of Loganville

Cherre Anderson Mayhue, age 78 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023 at New Testament Baptist Church, 2165 Broadnax Mill Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Rev. Mickey Oliver will officiate. The family will receive...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville community-wide prayer service is Wednesday, Feb. 1

The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Hope Community Fellowship Church located on 4037 Bailey Circle, Loganville GA 30052. You are invited join with other Pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/19/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Georgia College salutes these students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts. William Anderson of Loganville (30052)
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UGA player killed in crash will be laid to rest today after celebration of life service

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Funeral services will be held Friday for a University of Georgia football player who was killed in a crash earlier this month. Devin Willock’s family and friends will say their final goodbyes during a celebration of life service in his hometown of Englewood, New Jersey. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at The Community Baptist Church.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe is hiring

Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Piedmont Healthcare Career website on Jan. 25, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police Chief: Homelessness is a 'community issue'

The City of Gainesville has seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in the area. Not including people housed in extended stays or living in their cars, there are over 150 accounted for homeless people in the city of Gainesville. Gainesville City Police Chief Jay Parrish spoke...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

On Stage Presents Rousing Bluegrass Musical ‘Smoke On The Mountain’

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents “Smoke on the Mountain,” the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains, in nine performances Feb. 17-March 5. “’Smoke on the Mountain’ brings to...
MONROE, GA
thecomeback.com

Details from tragic Georgia incident revealed

The Georgia Bulldogs were struck with tragedy less than a week after celebrating their second consecutive College Football Playoff national title. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident earlier this month. Now, athletic department officials at the University of Georgia are...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair

UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

State rep collapses at Gold Dome

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024

A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy