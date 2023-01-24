Read full article on original website
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NHL
Necas, Hurricanes rally for OT victory against Sharks
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after tying the game with 12 seconds left in the third period to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday. Necas tied it 4-4 on a rebound from the left...
NHL
Copley makes 45 saves for Kings in win against Panthers
Los Angeles scores twice short-handed for 3rd victory in row. Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, Viktor Arvidsson, and Matt Roy scored, leading the Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Panthers. 05:00 •. Pheonix Copley made an NHL career-high 45 saves for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 win against...
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 28
* Martin Necas joined rare company in NHL history as he helped the Hurricanes win by scoring the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and the winner within the opening minute of overtime. * Jack Hughes recorded a multi-goal game, including scoring the overtime winner, and moved into...
NHL
Bedard, projected No. 1 pick in 2023, joins 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Players who stood out in Top Prospects Game also discussed in latest episode. Connor Bedard said he still has a lot to prove despite being the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft. "You have goals every day, you're practicing with each other, trying to get...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Avalanche hold off Blues for 7th win in past 8 games
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored on his 22nd birthday, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (27-18-3), who have won seven of their past eight games.
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Islanders look to reverse fortunes, host Red Wings
Hurricanes can stretch point streak to 7 games; Panthers must pick up pace. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the eight games Friday. Canada only. Islanders losing ground. It hasn't...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Thompson, Power, Beniers on first-year All-Star Team
The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, to celebrate the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend beginning Friday at FLA LIVE Arena...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
NHL
Matthews out at least 3 weeks for Maple Leafs with knee sprain
TORONTO -- Auston Matthews will be out at least three weeks for the Toronto Maple Leafs because of a knee sprain. The center was injured in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. He had four shots on goal in 21:53 of ice time but had his 10-game personal point streak end (eight goals, five assists).
NHL
Heika's Take: 'It's a good spot to be in'
Dallas heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the Western Conference. On one hand, the Stars lost for the third time in a row on Friday. On the other hand, they head into a weeklong break in first place in the Western Conference. Coach Pete DeBoer said...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Murray out until after All-Star break for Maple Leafs
Wilson sidelined next two games for Capitals; Nyquist out indefinitely for Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Matt Murray is out until after the All-Star break for the Maple Leafs with an ankle injury. The goalie has not played since...
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
Hart makes 40 saves, Flyers shut out Jets
WINNIPEG -- Carter Hart made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. "It's definitely something cool, growing up as a kid, 'Hockey Night in Canada' Saturday nights was always on in the household," said Hart, who is from Sherwood Park, Alberta. "It's always something kind cool and kind of a Canadian trademark, so it's kind of fun to play in these games."
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
Sullivan Takes the Heat Postgame, But this is On Sloppy Penguins (+)
Words. The descriptions and almost obtuse optimism inside the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room haven’t wavered. Unfortunately for the Penguins’ playoff hopes, neither have the results. Losses are piling up, and the Penguins wasted one of their three games in hand on the Washington Capitals Saturday. Actions aren’t following...
