WLWT 5
LIST: Schools closed, delayed after overnight snow creates slick spots on roads
CINCINNATI — Several schools are closed or on a delay Friday after overnight snow showers dropped a dusting on roads, creating slick spots in some areas. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Friday morning is off a to very cold start. Temperatures are in the...
WLWT 5
Thursday weather planner: Off-and-on flurries, minimal accumulation
CINCINNATI — Off and on flurries and snow showers are expected throughout the day Thursday. Accumulation should be minimal, at best. If you get a hearty batch, or see several rounds, a coating is possible. We stay locked in with the clouds and temperatures near freezing. It will be...
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 108-year-old daily record
Dayton broke a 108-year-old daily snowfall record during Wednesday’s winter storm. ExplorePHOTOS: Storm drops heavy, wet snow on Miami Valley. The 5 inches of snowfall recorded for Wednesday at the Dayton International Airport broke the old record for the day of 4.9 inches, which was set in 1915 in the city, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: Accumulating snow expected to drop 2-5 inches across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Traffic shift on US 50 scheduled through late spring
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a scheduled traffic shift in eastern Hamilton County as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project beginning next week. According to officials, the westbound U.S. 50 contraflow lane will be removed on Monday, Jan. 30 and a contraflow lane will be...
Winter Storm Warning issued for most ahead of Wednesday’s storm with accumulating snow expected
Winter Storm Warning issued for Butler, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Warren, and Union Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Storm Advisory issued for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, and Darke Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Logan, Clark, Champaign, and Greene Counties from...
dayton.com
2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight
Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati
Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
WLWT 5
Crashes along major highways causing traffic delays for commuters Friday morning
CINCINNATI — Crashes along major interstates are causing some traffic headaches for commuters Friday morning. I-74 eastbound is closed at Colerain Avenue and Beekman Street due to a crash. The left hand and right hand shoulder is blocked due to a crash on I-71 northbound at US-50. Three lanes...
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
WKRC
New plans for Mt. Adams-Cincinnati pedestrian bridge system announced
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Friday that plans are in the works to replace a deteriorating pedestrian bridge system. The two separate bridges connect Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams to E. Court Street downtown. One crosses over I-71 and I-471. The other crosses over...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
WKRC
Hundreds take icy dip downtown in Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The annual Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge kicked off at The Banks Saturday morning. An icy pool was being installed in front of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame. Participants who raised more than $75 for local Special Olympic programs got the honor of taking a dip in...
eaglecountryonline.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Portions of the Tri-State
Other portions are under a winter weather advisory. (Wilmington, Oh.) - More snow is expected to hit the tri-state are on Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of southeast Indiana and southwest Ohio from midnight tonight until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Areas listed...
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
