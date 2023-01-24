ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 108-year-old daily record

Dayton broke a 108-year-old daily snowfall record during Wednesday’s winter storm. ExplorePHOTOS: Storm drops heavy, wet snow on Miami Valley. The 5 inches of snowfall recorded for Wednesday at the Dayton International Airport broke the old record for the day of 4.9 inches, which was set in 1915 in the city, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Traffic shift on US 50 scheduled through late spring

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a scheduled traffic shift in eastern Hamilton County as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project beginning next week. According to officials, the westbound U.S. 50 contraflow lane will be removed on Monday, Jan. 30 and a contraflow lane will be...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight

Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati

Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New plans for Mt. Adams-Cincinnati pedestrian bridge system announced

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Friday that plans are in the works to replace a deteriorating pedestrian bridge system. The two separate bridges connect Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams to E. Court Street downtown. One crosses over I-71 and I-471. The other crosses over...
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Portions of the Tri-State

Other portions are under a winter weather advisory. (Wilmington, Oh.) - More snow is expected to hit the tri-state are on Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of southeast Indiana and southwest Ohio from midnight tonight until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Areas listed...
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
CINCINNATI, OH

