RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new evidence confirming Peter Navarro never had a privilege claim from Donald Trump in 2022, when he was defying the January 6 Committee. That defiance led to his arrest and indictment, and now the privilege clash will delay his criminal trial. A federal judge stated there is “no evidence” Trump invoked privilege while Navarro fought the committee’s subpoena.Jan. 28, 2023.
MSNBC

D.A. on Memphis officers: 'Actions of all of them' resulted in Tyre Nichols' death

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced murder charges for five former Memphis police officers in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols. The officers were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault. “We need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” said Mulroy.Jan. 26, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too

John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Dragnet search warrants are creepy, but this Jan. 6 challenge falls flat

Judges have long wrestled with applying the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable search and seizure to modern technology, and one of the more interesting examples of this just happened in a Jan. 6 case. The case, out of federal district court in Washington, involves “geofencing” warrants, which are used to...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Five ex-officers charged in Memphis police killing

Five former Memphis police officers are facing second degree murder charges for the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, Memphis officials are bracing for unrest as they prepare to release body camera footage of the deadly encounter. Charles Coleman and Marq Claxton weigh in.Jan. 27, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Why the DOJ's response to Tyre Nichols' brutal killing matters

On Thursday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced that the grand jury had indicted five former Memphis police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after he was severely beaten during a traffic stop. The charges include second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. Nichols died Jan. 10. The indictment came surprisingly quickly.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Jelani Cobb to discuss the long road ahead for prosecutors in the case against the five former Memphis officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. Jan. 28, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE

