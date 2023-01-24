Read full article on original website
The Watch Obsessive's Guide to Taking Photos of Your Watch
This originally appeared in Box + Papers, GQ staffer Cam Wolf’s watch newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link and subscribe. Anyone who’s into watches has become numb to the following image: a watch cinched tightly around a wrist, sleeve fabric and/or arm hairs spraying out in every direction. Maybe there’s a glamorous backdrop: a spread of Michelin-grade food or, even more likely, a glass of scotch lingering in the background. But the essence of the wrist shot remains the same. If you’re trying to flex a favorite watch, show how it sits on the wrist, and capture all the details that watch collectors go gaga over, nothing gets the job done more reliably than the wrist shot. I wanted to explore where the wrist shot came from—and how best to grab your own.
Should Your Skin Care Resolutions Include a $500 LED Face Mask?
How far would you go in the pursuit of impossibly radiant skin? For skin care fanatics of a certain order, the journey increasingly involves direction from an LED face mask, a once-niche device associated with woo-woo aesthetician offices and the type of eerily poreless influencers native to Calabasas. But in recent years, a handful of options designed for at-home use have made the technology more accessible than ever, none generating more excitement than Dr. Dennis Gross’ DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro.
Turns Out, You’re Not a Famous Guy Until You Own a Book and a Film Camera
If you had to make a list of the 10 essential things you like to keep on your person at all times, what would you choose? Mine would probably include a bottle of Kiehl’s Musk and one of those bright blue, perfectly humongous Ikea FRAKTA shopping bags. But, if...
25 Glorious Menswear Deals to Ascend Into Style Heaven
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week brings deals on a sick suede jacket, a stunning Swiss timepiece, a Supremely good cardigan, and 22 other sick menswear deals you can't miss. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
The Best Air Purifiers Are a Breath of Fresh Air
Right now, tiny particles like pollen, smoke, and bacteria are floating all around you—heck, it's probably why you're looking for the best air purifiers. Covid-19 and wildfire smoke in 2020 (and beyond) didn't do anything good besides make people fear the atmosphere, and even if it's not something as drastic as that, you may just need some help clearing the air from a new dog, a sick kid, or a new cooking obsession. It doesn’t matter. What does matter is that nowadays many more people are working from home than ever before. What we breathe in every day is more important than ever before, and so air purification is having a bit of a moment.
Usher Dyed His Waves Bright Orange
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Another notable dye-job—this one looks more like something the James Webb telescope saw off in another galaxy. George Clooney. It will not shock you to learn that George Clooney's silver...
17 Activewear Deals to Keep Your Fitness Resolutions On Track
Maybe you've actually stuck to your personal fitness resolutions, maybe you haven't (by now, statistically speaking, you probably haven't). Either way, we've got good news: activewear deals are positively flooding the web, which means that now ain't the time to give up and let your gym membership go dormant. The physical and mental benefits of exercising regularly should really be all the motivation you need to get back on the stationary bike, but if you can also look pretty stylish and save some dough on your way to a healthier you, why not? As it happens, plenty of our favorite activewear brands and fitness labels—from Lululemon to Nike and more—are on sale at the moment. Daddy jonesing for a new pair of running shoes? Down bad for some new gym shorts? Whatever your fitness-related fashion needs are, you can get them sorted for a steep discount. Scroll forth forth for some healthy savings—and an even healthier 2023.
Fear of God Gives the Birkenstock Sandal a Very California Makeover
Chances are, your shoe of choice for any moves that need to be made on the fly—hitting the corner store, knocking out last-minute errands, pulling up to an impromptu hang—is some sort of slide. Worn solo in the summer (or with scuzzy camp socks when the weather is less accommodating), it’s a no-frills silhouette that demands minimal effort from its wearer. Simply slip one on and continue with your day.
