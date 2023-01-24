Maybe you've actually stuck to your personal fitness resolutions, maybe you haven't (by now, statistically speaking, you probably haven't). Either way, we've got good news: activewear deals are positively flooding the web, which means that now ain't the time to give up and let your gym membership go dormant. The physical and mental benefits of exercising regularly should really be all the motivation you need to get back on the stationary bike, but if you can also look pretty stylish and save some dough on your way to a healthier you, why not? As it happens, plenty of our favorite activewear brands and fitness labels—from Lululemon to Nike and more—are on sale at the moment. Daddy jonesing for a new pair of running shoes? Down bad for some new gym shorts? Whatever your fitness-related fashion needs are, you can get them sorted for a steep discount. Scroll forth forth for some healthy savings—and an even healthier 2023.

4 DAYS AGO