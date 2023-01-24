Marcia Ann (Radtke) Rhone was welcomed into the arms of her loving Savior on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 as a result of complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Marcia was born on July 18, 1948 in New London, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Don and Dolores Radtke. On August 8, 1948, Marcia became a child of God through holy baptism at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega by Rev. Erwin Habeck. She attended grades K-8 at Emanuel Lutheran School where her faith in and knowledge of Bible promises were fostered and was confirmed by Rev. F.W. Heidemann on April 15, 1962. Marcia then attended New London High School, graduating in 1966. Marcia excelled in academics and was very involved in choir, band (flute) and various school plays and activities. Marcia was named Miss New London in 1966. In the fall of 1966, Marcia entered college and graduated in 1971 with a degree in social science and a minor in German. She was ambitious and goal-oriented. She worked at a variety of jobs during college, her favorite was selling Christmas trees for Radtke Tree Farms.

