Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Unique Bengals gifts for the fan who has everything

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Orange and black merchandise is flying off the shelves. People can't seem to get enough Bengals jerseys, sweatshirts, and hats. So, Local 12 headed out to find gift ideas for the Bengals fan who already has enough Bengals wear. We did a little digging and found some...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals pop-up shops open, fans are buying gear ahead of game day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals fans are looking to get some new swag to represent the team ahead of the big game. Tents are popping up across the city with tables topped with Bengals gear. You can find t-shirts, sweaters, long sleeve shirts, sweatpants, beanies, gloves, and more. At the Shell...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Max and Mirror have a lot to say!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Max and Mirror have a lot to say, including how much they would love a forever home!. The adorable Husky puppies are two months old. Max is a boy and Mirror is a girl. Huskies need lots of exercise, but they're lots of fun and great for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local Bengals super fan's son grows up to be a Chiefs fan

VILLA HILLS. Ky. (WKRC) - Big games like the upcoming AFC Championship are always a fun chance to tell stories about couples rooting for different teams. "I was raised in a house of Bengal fans," said Karen Schmidt. "So, my parents got me going on that. They went to the '88 Super Bowl."
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kansas City native lives and breathes the Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRC) - Deep in Chiefs Kingdom, there’s a house with two flags that are orange and black with tiger stripes. The couple inside is part of "Who Dey Nation." "Family comes first for us, but I'd tell you the Bengals come Number Two," said Arlene Mockapetris.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTVQ

Cincinnati Bengals ready to play in the brutal cold Sunday

Cincinnati, Ohio: The Cincinnati Bengals have played in many cold and even snowy games this NFL football season. As they travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship for a trip to the Super Bowl, they are going to have to endure brutally cold temperatures once again!
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals fans show their Who Dey spirit ahead AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fans are bringing the Who Dey spirit from Cincinnati to Kansas City. The FOX19 NOW’s team is in Kansas City covering the game and everything leading up to it. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Kansas City including Bengals-dedicated specials ahead of Sunday’s...
CINCINNATI, OH

