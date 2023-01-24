Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
More of America rooting for Bengals to advance to Super Bowl than any other team left
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More states across America are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl than any of the other three teams left in the NFL playoffs. A Twitter study using geo-tagged data revealed the team every state is rooting for in Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games.
Bills Rooting For ...? Mahomes 'Good' Decision Made for Chiefs vs. Bengals
We are not quite certain who Bills Mafia is rooting for in this one. The Chiefs and Mahomes? Or the villains from Cincy?
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
Cincinnati plays for a Super Bowl Berth on Sunday.
KITV.com
Bengals minority owner hopes his team gets a second shot at a Super Bowl
For a second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals can earn a spot in the Super Bowl if they can win at Kansas City on Sunday. No one in Hawaii is more interested in the outcome than Dr. Ed Miyawaki, who is a minority owner of the franchise. KITV4’s Rick Quan...
CBS' Tracy Wolfson not surprised by Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC Championship rematch
Tracy Wolfson, NFL ON CBS lead reporter, is preparing to contribute to the network's coverage of the AFC Championship for the 10th consecutive year - and fifth straight at Arrowhead Stadium - when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Wolfson also reported from the Bengals' divisional-round win in Buffalo,...
‘Horrible.’ ‘Inedible.’ KC Chiefs-Bengals game stirs up the Cincinnati chili haters
“The best way to enjoy Cincinnati chili is by tossing it in the garbage.”
Yardbarker
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Dismisses Joe Burrow, Bengals' Offense Ahead of AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs gave the Bengals plenty of bulletin board material ahead of their Week 13 matchup at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati won that game 27-24. This week felt different until linebacker Willie Gay dismissed Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' offense. "Nothing. Nothing," Gay said bluntly when asked what impresses...
WKRC
Unique Bengals gifts for the fan who has everything
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Orange and black merchandise is flying off the shelves. People can't seem to get enough Bengals jerseys, sweatshirts, and hats. So, Local 12 headed out to find gift ideas for the Bengals fan who already has enough Bengals wear. We did a little digging and found some...
WKRC
Bengals pop-up shops open, fans are buying gear ahead of game day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals fans are looking to get some new swag to represent the team ahead of the big game. Tents are popping up across the city with tables topped with Bengals gear. You can find t-shirts, sweaters, long sleeve shirts, sweatpants, beanies, gloves, and more. At the Shell...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Max and Mirror have a lot to say!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Max and Mirror have a lot to say, including how much they would love a forever home!. The adorable Husky puppies are two months old. Max is a boy and Mirror is a girl. Huskies need lots of exercise, but they're lots of fun and great for...
WKRC
Local Bengals super fan's son grows up to be a Chiefs fan
VILLA HILLS. Ky. (WKRC) - Big games like the upcoming AFC Championship are always a fun chance to tell stories about couples rooting for different teams. "I was raised in a house of Bengal fans," said Karen Schmidt. "So, my parents got me going on that. They went to the '88 Super Bowl."
WKRC
Kansas City native lives and breathes the Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRC) - Deep in Chiefs Kingdom, there’s a house with two flags that are orange and black with tiger stripes. The couple inside is part of "Who Dey Nation." "Family comes first for us, but I'd tell you the Bengals come Number Two," said Arlene Mockapetris.
Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval
The Bengals play Kansas City for a chance at winning the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Fox 19
Young Bengals fans surprised with playoff tickets; Sites around Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who Dey Nation is heading to Kansas City for Sunday’s AFC Championship game. FOX19 NOW’s Frank Marzullo is in Kansas City to give fans a look at what they can expect to find once they arrive. See a spelling or grammar error in our story?...
WTVQ
Cincinnati Bengals ready to play in the brutal cold Sunday
Cincinnati, Ohio: The Cincinnati Bengals have played in many cold and even snowy games this NFL football season. As they travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship for a trip to the Super Bowl, they are going to have to endure brutally cold temperatures once again!
WKRC
Bengals vs. Chiefs: 5 storylines and a prediction includes chess match of Anarumo vs. Reid
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Here are five storylines of note in Sunday's Bengals AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City:. 5. Challenge of of beating a great team four times in just over a...
Sporting News
Why Zac Taylor, Bengals players deliver game balls to Cincinnati bars after wins
When the Bengals beat the Ravens in the wild-card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, one of the first questions asked of Zac Taylor was whether the team would go around Cincinnati delivering game balls to local bars. "I know I'm continuing that tradition. That tradition is never going to...
Fox 19
Bengals fans show their Who Dey spirit ahead AFC Championship
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fans are bringing the Who Dey spirit from Cincinnati to Kansas City. The FOX19 NOW’s team is in Kansas City covering the game and everything leading up to it. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Kansas City including Bengals-dedicated specials ahead of Sunday’s...
How Zac Taylor can set up the Bengals’ offensive line for success vs. the Chiefs: Film Review
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Even with three new starting offensive linemen, the Cincinnati big boys completely dominated the defensive front seven of the Buffalo Bills last week. The Bengals rushed for 172 yards on 34 carries, with 105 of those coming from Joe Mixon. Besides the strong run game, the...
